Frank Cullotta, Late Chicago and Vegas Mobster, Publishes Posthumous Gangster's Cookbook

Standard price discounts available through Ingram. If you wish to order in quantities with discounts starting at 40% off Ingram retail price, you may contact us directly at promos@wildbluepress.com. Las Vegas, NV, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Frank Cullotta was best known for his exploits as an associate of the Chicago Outfit and his role as Tony Spilotro’s enforcer and street lieutenant in Las Vegas. However, he had another interest besides crime. He loved to cook. In this book, he shares some of his favorite recipes for your eating pleasure. Although Frank died on August 20, 2020, his memory will live on every time you prepare one of these lip-smacking dishes.“I first met Frank in 2005. Over the years we became close friends and co-authored a total of four books, including the bestseller The Rise and Fall of a ‘Casino’ Mobster. As Frank’s health failed, I promised him that I’d see the cookbook through to publication even if he couldn’t be with me. I know that Frank is pleased that our final joint project is now a reality.” – Dennis N. GriffinThis is a full color edition with over 40 photographs showcasing the delicious recipes in the book.Praise for "Frank Cullotta's Greatest (Kitchen) Hits"“I have known Frank Cullotta since he served as a technical consultant for the movie ‘Casino.’ Frank’s reputation is primarily that of a master criminal and an enforcer for Chicago Outfit mobster Tony Spilotro. While that is true, he also had a softer side that few people knew about. He loved to cook. In ‘Frank Cullotta’s Greatest (Kitchen) Hits,’ Frank swaps his gun and fedora for an apron and chef’s hat and shares the recipes for some of his favorite dishes. If you like to prepare and eat delicious meals, this is the book for you.” – Nick Pileggi, bestselling author and screenwriter of Casino and GoodfellasDennis N. Griffin is an award-winning true crime author, focusing on organized crime in Las Vegas and the Tony Spilotro era in particular. His books have been the basis for multiple organized crime documentaries; and he has frequently been a featured speaker at the Las Vegas-Clark County Library’s Mob Month.WildBlue Press is a publisher of books, eBooks and audiobooks from first-time and NY Times bestselling, Edgar award-winning and Pulitzer prize winning authors."Frank Cullotta's Greatest (Kitchen) Hits" releases November 10, 2020 from WildBlue Press. To request a marketing copy or arrange an interview with co-author Dennis N. Griffin, please contact WildBlue Press at promos@wildbluepress.com.Book Details978-1-952225-40-6 Trade Paperback ISBN978-1-952225-39-0 eBook ISBNPublisher: WildBlue PressPublish Date: November 10, 2020Standard price discounts available through Ingram. If you wish to order in quantities with discounts starting at 40% off Ingram retail price, you may contact us directly at promos@wildbluepress.com. Contact Information WildBlue Press

