Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo of 2020 with Mini-Marketplaces for Social Distancing While Shopping

There is still time to get discounted tickets on line for the final Embracing Your Journey Expo of 2020. The Expo opens Sunday Nov. 15th from 9 am to 5 pm at the Sheraton Crescent in Phoenix AZ just in time for the holidays. The Crescent Ballroom and nearby areas have been transformed into several Mini-Marketplaces to provide small gathering areas with less than 50 people and allow a safer, more relaxed and comfortable experience. Please wear a mask per local requirements.





You and your shopping buddies can get a head start on your holiday season and find unique Mind - Body – Spirit gifts and services for everyone on your shopping list. Because everyone needs to relax more and stress less remember to treat yourself while you are at it. Get yourself ready for this busy time of year with a renewed focus on your Mind - Body - Spirit journey. ​



This is the perfect place for you and the people that you care about to find resources to help you grow, discover new and exciting products and services geared toward a healthy Mind - Body - Spirit and inspiration / motivation to continue on your journey while staying safe and social distancing. Lectures will be running at a 50% reduced capacity giving ample space between attendees. Gain insight, learn about new ways to improve your life, and explore how to nurture their body, mind and spirit with clean eating, and non-traditional healing techniques, sample plant based food, learn how to make their home a healthy relaxing environment with energy assessments and efficient products, and beautiful artwork, and to soothe the spirit with psychic counselors, readers and energy workers, just to name a few. A detailed list of vendors for this event can be found on the EmbracingYourJourneyExpo.com website under Upcoming Expos.



Attendees at the September Embracing Your Journey Expo were tremendously pleased with the event. People were so glad to be able to get out and connect with their community again and to be able to do it in a Covid-safe manner. Social distancing, the local mask mandate and abundance of hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue contributed to the safety factor of meeting in public. Lectures running at a 50% reduced capacity gave ample space between attendees. The innovative Mini-Marketplaces had a huge impact as well by limiting the size of each small gathering to less than 50 people. Guests were able to explore 1 of the smaller rooms in spacious comfort then move on to the next room. Tracy from Phoenix said “It added the element of anticipation, like opening a gift, wondering what will be in the next room. I wanted to check out every one of them.”



Also offered at the November 15th Expo is the featured event Gong Meditation.



Erin McNamara co-owner at Purple Lotus Productions says, “We are pleased to share our Holiday Embracing Your Journey Expo with a new venue for our November event, as well as introducing a new featured event with internationally acclaimed Gong Master Karyn Diane.”



Featured Event – Gong Master Karyn Diane

Meditation titled: The Power of Your Imagination is the gateway to Abundance

Travel in the fullness of the gong. Karyn Diane has the key to open your heart to love.



Tickets: $20 in advance $30 at the door 11:30 and 3:30

** Limited to 25 people per session



Bring the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Phoenix Valley's leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event. Free lectures are included with admission. The full lecture schedule is available on the website and on FaceBook, Embracing Your Journey Expo.



Find the Vendor List and Lecture Schedule https://www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com/november-15th-2020.html



Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 9-5

Admission - $6 in advance online - $8 at the door the day of the event. Kids 10 & under are free.



Featured Event – Gong Meditation with World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane

​11:30 and 3:30 - Limited to 25 people per session $20 in advance - $30 at the door



Get your tickets now for the leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix. This is not just another psychic fair it is a whole Mind-Body-Spirit experience.



For tickets https://eyje11-15-2020.eventbrite.com/



