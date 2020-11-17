Brand New Book by Janis Allen - "From Boo-Hiss to Bravo: Behavior-Based Scorecards People Will Use and Like"

Improving lives through the science of behavior. Melbourne, FL, November 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ABA Technologies, Inc. is excited to launch Janis Allen’s new book, "From Boo-Hiss To Bravo: Behavior-Based Scorecards People Will Use and Like" on November 17, 2020. Designing and implementing scorecards can seem very complicated and intimidating, but this book breaks the process down into six, doable steps that make scorecards feel easy and fun. The scorecard need not be perfect at first. The book provides tips on how to create an environment of positive reinforcement for both the employee and the supervisor, even as they navigate the tougher parts of getting started.Author Janis Allen knows that designing and implementing scorecards can be very challenging. The typical performance appraisal is “D.D.D.D.-Dreaded, Delayed, and Done under Duress.” Though often a supervisor’s least favorite and most procrastinated task, creating and using scorecards can be transformed into an ongoing source of feedback and positive reinforcement, spearheaded by the employee.This book is a how-to that includes six steps to successfully implement the performance scorecard with practical don’ts and do’s for coaching and giving positive reinforcement. These concrete tools work in all aspects of supervision and management, not just for the scorecard. You’ll put its practical examples to work for you the same day, and every day.This field guide is great for supervisors, managers, leaders, trainers, HR professionals, consultants, and employees. Sandra Hayes, manager of professional development at BMW North America Manufacturing had this to say about the book, “I can sum up Janis as someone who makes you feel as though you got more than what you paid for! I believe that you will truly be pleased with her work.”Janis Allen is the author of numerous business books and has decades of experience training business groups. She delivers concrete, actionable and successful skills for results in the workplace.Available Online: https://abatechnologies.com/product/from-boo-hiss-to-bravo/ About ABA Technologies, Inc. - ABA Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. We are pioneers in instructional technology and curriculum development. We specialize in the dissemination of the science and applications of behavior analysis through online learning. We are experts in online professional education and continuing education for practitioners of behavior analysis. Our BACB continuing- education offerings address areas of clinical practice, conceptual work, behavior-business, and more. We offer CEs relevant to educators, psychologists, allied health providers, counselors, and business leaders. We create courses for parents and others who desire to understand treatment and application issues for those on the autism spectrum. We continue to expand our reach outside the field, wherever courses grounded in the science and practice of behavior analysis can improve individuals' lives.Improving lives through the science of behavior.