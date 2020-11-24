The Power of Two N-PAX and WingArc Partnership

Press Releases N-PAX Philippines Inc. Press Release Share Blog

N-PAX Philippines Inc. a technology company based in the Philippines and WingArc Singapore had recently announced their business partnership that will help strengthen business potentials of each company.





The Advanced Analytics Division of N-PAX will leverage the Dashboard and Business Intelligence features of MotionBoard to develop visual tools to analyze, interpret and create models for hypothesis testing that will aid stakeholders gain more insights into their own business data. N-PAX also provides corporate training services, that will promote data driven culture for companies in the Philippines. The Advanced Analytics Division is composed of Data Scientists, Data Analysts and Data Visualization Developers that can help your organization develop a data driven strategy to help your company visualize new business potentials.



One of the flagship products of N-PAX is its Human Resource Companion (HRC), a well-established Human Resource Information System that had been in the Philippine local market for more than 10 years. N-PAX is embedding Data Analytics into the system and will be integrating the Business Intelligence and Dashboard features into HRC.



On the other hand, WingArc1st has always regarded expanding their business overseas as one of their growth strategies, they have established WingArch Shanghai in 2009, WingArch Singapore Pte. Ltd. in 2014, and had also acquired “Space Time Research,” a company based in Australia specializing in Business Intelligence tools for Australian Bureau of Statistics. The company aims to strengthen their business in the Asia Pacific Region.



There is no better way to solve today’s business challenges but to partner with a company with the same vision in mind. WingArc1st will contribute to the N-PAX’s mission to “provide high quality IT services and innovative software products for the customers” and will support N-PAX’s business in the Philippines market as a data empowerment company.



Quotes

Takahiro Toda, President and CEO, N-PAX Philippines, Inc.

We are very pleased with the business partnership with WingArc1st. A huge amount of data is being generated day by day from corporate activities and our mission is to turn data into value. We are certain that N-PAX’s Advanced Analytics department and MotionBoard by WingArc1st will help a great number of our customers.



Jun Tanaka, CEO, WingArc1st Inc.

We are very pleased to have forged a partnership with N-PAX, who has impressive achievement records for implementing data utilization solutions in the Philippines. We feel confident that innovative value will be born when N-PAX’s expertise comes together with our technology. We are hoping that our MotionBoard will contribute to N-PAX’s business as well as DX promotion in the Philippines.



About N-PAX Philippines, Inc.

Company Name: N-PAX Philippines, Inc

Established in 2002

Website: www.n-pax.com

President: Takahiro Toda



Business Overview: Development and sales of BtoB software including human resource management system, enterprise resource planning system as well as consulting services, such as providing comprehensive support related to data utilization for corporations.



Inquiry on This Press Release:

N-PAX Philippines, Inc.

E-mail：marketing@n-pax.com



