Award-Winning Trademark Attorney’s New Book Makes Trademarks Accessible for Bootstrapping Businesses & Becomes Instant #1 Amazon Best Seller

Trademark Like A Boss: The Ultimate Step-By-Step Guide to Protecting Your Brand helps readers understand the importance and value of trademarks, navigate the lengthy and complex U.S. federal trademark registration process and maintain their trademarks after they have been registered. The book includes practical tips, interactive charts, templates and more.



In the book, readers learn:



- What a trademark is and how it protects their business



- How to conduct a trademark search and prepare and file an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office



- Common pitfalls in the U.S. trademark registration process and when to engage an attorney



Business owners mistakenly believe that they own their business name because they filed an LLC or corporation, purchased the domain name and secured the social media handle. Obtaining a U.S. federal trademark registration is the only way to establish actual legal ownership and protection in their business name and ensure that no one steals it. Not protecting their trademarks can spell trouble and even force businesses to stop using the brand they’ve spent years to establish.



As Harris states in her book, “A U.S. federal trademark registration is essentially like a birth certificate for your business. Trademark protection isn’t just for major corporations. Startups and emerging businesses need them too.”



So many new businesses have emerged during this pandemic, and a lot of them lack the capital and cash flow to afford legal services. This book is an affordable resource that entrepreneurs and business owners can reference for legal protection.



About the Author



Radiance W. Harris, Esq. is an award-winning trademark attorney, bestselling author and speaker. As the founder and managing attorney of Radiance IP Law, she helps small and emerging businesses protect, monetize and leverage profitable brands with trademarks. She has successfully represented startups and multinational corporations across diverse industries. Previously, she worked at one of the world's largest law firms representing Fortune 200 brands.



Book Details



Trademark Like A Boss: The Ultimate Step-By-Step Guide to Protecting Your Brand (Available on



Pages: 110

Trim Size: 6" x 9"

Price: $24.97 paperback, $9.99 ebook

ISBN-13: 978-1-7358274-0-7 paperback

Radiance W. Harris, Esq.

240-766-5560



www.radianceiplaw.com

