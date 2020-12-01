Grindstone, Inc. Rolling Out "Premium LinkedIn" Target Marketing Strategy

Ellicott City, MD, December 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Premium LinkedIn Target Market Building Strategy will allow Grindstone's professional calling team to laser focus on it's client's prospective market targets. An effective outbound lead generation and appointment setting campaign starts with a highly accurate target contact list. Grindstone has implemented new software technology that enables the company to build a LinkedIn data set with software automation that verifies contact information, including emails and direct phone numbers. This upgrade is now being implemented in Grindstone's services and available to all of its clients. Grindstone Incorporated was founded by Brian Augustus Parnell, CEO and Founder of Grindstone. The company launched in 2003. Grindstone, Inc. is one of the leading B2B Sales Leads and Telemarketing companies in the United States, specializing in professional B2B Telemarketing and Sales Support programs for clients nationally and internationally. Since 2003, Grindstone has maintained an A+ BBB rating as a professional lead generation company. headquartered in Maryland, Grindstone has many years of experience in B2B Telemarketing Services. One of the few USA based B2B Lead Generation and Sales Support companies to offer full-service Lead Generation, Appointment Setting, and Event Promotion solutions combined with Email and other Marketing enhancements.