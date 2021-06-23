Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How eCommerce Applications Could Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 Servers Running VMware vSAN

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Older servers rarely offer all the performance-boosting innovations and improvements that come with newer hardware. PT published a test report that demonstrates how organizations could benefit from running transactional database workloads on latest-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 servers in a vSAN cluster. Compared to clusters of older PowerEdge R630 and R640 servers, the cluster of latest-generation servers delivered up to five times the transactional database work.According to the PT report, the latest-generation servers “delivered 1.96 times the orders per minute (OPM) of the previous-generation PowerEdge R640 solution and 5.02 times the OPM of the older PowerEdge R630 solution.” This kind of performance increase could help organizations handle more ecommerce orders now and in the future.To learn more about the advantages of replacing older servers in a VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 servers powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at http://facts.pt/MbQ1xCy About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com