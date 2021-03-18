PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Puts Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 Servers to the Test with Read-Intensive MongoDB Workloads


Principled Technologies (PT) found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors delivered better database performance and value than the same servers powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors.

Principled Technologies Puts Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 Servers to the Test with Read-Intensive MongoDB Workloads
Durham, NC, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A server cluster that can run MongoDB data analytics workloads in less time could help deliver analysis and insights more quickly to a business. When PT tested a VMware vSAN cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers in two configurations - one with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors and one with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors - they found that the cluster powered by the newer processors delivered better performance running read-intensive big data MongoDB workloads. The cluster with the newer processors also offered better performance per dollar, based on hardware and support costs.

According to the report, “In our hands-on testing of two MongoDB clusters, a cluster of single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors handled 20 percent more operations per second and offered 8.7 percent better performance per dollar than an otherwise identical cluster powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors.”

Read the full report at http://facts.pt/DkVleZ5 or see the executive summary at http://facts.pt/sRdbgOm.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help