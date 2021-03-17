PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Can Set Shorter Backup and Recovery Windows for a VM Environment with a Dell EMC IDPA DP8800 Solution


The Dell EMC solution backed up and recovered virtual machines (VMs) faster than a key competing solution.

Durham, NC, March 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For an organization with a growing virtual infrastructure, a fast data protection solution that can quickly back up and restore virtual machines (VMs) can help to ensure business continuity. Principled Technologies (PT) found that compared to a competing solution, a Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA) DP8800 solution needed less time to complete backups of a VM environment during a simulated 14-day period, consumed less physical space from backups and performed instant-access VM restores faster.

According to the report, “Faster backups and recoveries can help reduce the risks of losing revenue and violating service-level agreements (SLA), minimize interruptions to critical business operations, and give users more uptime for accessing critical applications and data.”

To read the full report and see test details, visit http://facts.pt/vgukZoo. To see the infographic, visit http://facts.pt/VMFkXdj.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

