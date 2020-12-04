Principled Technologies Publishes Report on LEGO Education Sets and Intel Processor-Powered Chromebooks

In tests with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor-powered Acer Chromebook 315 and an Intel Core i5-10210U processor-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Principled Technologies found that each Chromebook handled LEGO apps responsively.





According to the report, “We found setup to be easy and straightforward, and both Chromebooks enabled us to quickly perform various tasks in each Education set’s app. [...] We experienced no issues while using the Intel Celeron and Intel Core i5 processor-powered Chromebooks to perform these tasks.”



To learn more about LEGO Education sets with Intel processor-powered Chromebooks, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For children, play behavior and games are an important way to develop key skills. With LEGO Education building sets on Chromebooks, children and adults alike can engage in purposeful play to explore physics and code. Principled Technologies (PT) put two Intel processor-powered Chromebooks to the test with two LEGO Education sets - LEGO Education SPIKE Prime and LEGO MINDSTORMS Education EV3 Core -to understand the experience and performance a user could expect.According to the report, “We found setup to be easy and straightforward, and both Chromebooks enabled us to quickly perform various tasks in each Education set’s app. [...] We experienced no issues while using the Intel Celeron and Intel Core i5 processor-powered Chromebooks to perform these tasks.”To learn more about LEGO Education sets with Intel processor-powered Chromebooks, read the report at http://facts.pt/FybptkR About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com