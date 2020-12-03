Green Buoy Consulting Certified as a Woman-Owned Business

Press Releases Green Buoy Consulting Press Release Share Blog

WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization – NY is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.



“Certification as a WBENC puts Green Buoy Consulting one step closer to its goal of creating a world where all companies put equal emphasis into the health and happiness of their people and the planet as they do with their profits,” says Founder and CEO Eliza Erskine. “This designation reinforces our existing commitments and fosters ongoing relationships with companies that share our values.”



By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.



To learn more about Green Buoy Consulting, please visit https://www.greenbuoyconsulting.com



About Green Buoy Consulting:

Green Buoy Consulting provides sustainability consulting, strategy, advisory and B Corp certification services for small & medium sized businesses. Founded in 2018 by Eliza Erskine, Green Buoy Consulting is a boutique sustainability consulting firm dedicated to progress. We believe people, the planet, and profits should have an equal focus within companies. Not because it’s the trendy thing to do, but because it’s the smart thing to do. For more information, visit www.greenbuoyconsulting.com



About WBENC:

Eliza Erskine

857-600-1464



greenbuoyconsulting.com



