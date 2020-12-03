SolarCraft Expands Solar Power Installation for St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery; Napa Valley Winery Harvests the Sun for Sustainability & Savings

Press Releases SolarCraft Press Release Share Blog

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the design and installation of a 177.5 kW DC solar electric system addition at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery in Rutherford, CA.





The solar power system addition consists of 473 high-efficiency 375-watt solar panels, producing 220,629 kWh annually. Partially roof mounted, the majority of the photovoltaic system add-on is mounted on multiple, custom engineered solar structures over the winery’s production area.



Environmental stewardship is incredibly important at St. Supéry, a winery that is certified Napa Green for both their Land (since 2008) and Winery (since 2012). They strive each day to “walk the walk” in the vineyards, in the cellar and in business practices. “This is an important step in our continuous improvement required for Napa Green recertification. Napa County permitting took over two years and we are thrilled to see this finally come to fruition,” says St. Supéry CEO Emma Swain.



As a 100% estate winery, St. Supéry has complete control over how their grapes are grown and how their wine is made from harvest through bottling. Through their commitment to sustainable winery and farming operations, they are protecting the land and environment for future generations.



Over 156 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated during the life of the solar power system addition. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by over 387,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 204 acres of trees in one year.



About SolarCraft

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. Visit solarcraft.com to learn more or follow along @SolarCraft on Facebook and Twitter.



About St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery is a 100% Estate Grown, sustainably farmed winery located in the renowned Rutherford growing region in the heart of Napa Valley, focusing on sauvignon blanc and red Bordeaux varieties. The winery received the Great Wine Capitals Award for Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices in 2018, is Certified Napa Green for both Land and Winery and is a California Green Medal winner for Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership.



St. Supéry’s reputation is based on the meticulous care of its Napa Valley vineyard properties, and the winery’s goal of producing the highest quality wines is enhanced by supporting the estate’s biodiversity and sustainability for generations to come.



About Napa Green

Kim Burnett

415-382-7717



www.solarcraft.com



