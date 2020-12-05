SB PACE Plays Pivotal Role in Launch of National Brand - Ava Dean Beauty, a New Nail Polish Brand by AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Josh Naranjo

Press Releases SB PACE Press Release Share Blog

"The SB PACE team of Julie and Corey were a pillar in the launch of Ava Dean Beauty. Through their expertise, they were able to create a business plan blueprint to get us organized. We can refer back to it over and over again to address each step in the launch. This varied from identifying our brand to marketing to financials. I’m already recommending them to my network," shared Josh Naranjo.



SB PACE utilized its strategic yet flexible approach to effectively work with Ava Dean Beauty, taking every measure to fully understand their vision, their challenges, and the current landscape. SB PACE doesn’t believe in selling services that clients don’t need. It’s one of their Core Values.



After a thorough discovery period, SB PACE was able to help Josh and AJ write a business plan and lay out a strategy to help them to become successful business owners all while working on building the new company and brand. SB PACE completed a SWOT Analysis with Josh and AJ, allowing them to see the full picture of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. From that analysis, SB PACE created a sound action plan to help Josh and AJ build a stronger foundation for their business, and increase their awareness of potential risks for which they need to be prepared.



By identifying core values, mission statement, value proposition and other key tools required to build a strong foundation, SB PACE led the way for Ava Dean Beauty to "Shine On!" SB PACE leveraged its team of experts to build the myavadean.com website, and work through the new logo and branding, being certain to include all the elements that best represent the beauty brand. From creating solid financial projections to working through supply chain and shipping issues to setting and hitting target launch dates, SB PACE provides the tools businesses need to crush their goals.



About SB PACE

SB PACE is teaching entrepreneurs and small business owners how to elevate their business by providing powerful, controlled and balanced tools to build a strong foundation and to achieve success. SB PACE was founded in March of 2020 by Julie Traxler and Corey Harris in Richmond, VA after they dove headfirst into helping friends and family members who owned small businesses deal with the effects of the global pandemic. Since then, Julie and Corey have helped numerous businesses plan new strategies, review financials, pivot where necessary and solve problems. Julie and Corey, co-authors of the best-selling book, “Seriously? Now What?!” and co-hosts of the BizQuik podcast, are driven by their lifelong passion for small business and live by their Core Values. For more information about SB PACE, please visit sbpace.com and follow on Instagram @sb.pace, Facebook @sbpace, and Twitter@sb_pace.



About Ava Dean Beauty

Ava Dean Beauty was born from AJ Mclean's desire to bond with his two young daughters Ava and Lyric Dean. Long work hours and many days apart made the moments together precious. Mani/pedi dates with his girls became priceless and looked forward to with great excitement. Painting their nails together inspired him to create 4 new shades designed to share this same joyous connection with you. For more information, visit myavadean.com. Richmond, VA, December 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SB PACE , a small business consulting company, is proud to announce the recent launch of the new premier nail polish brand - Ava Dean Beauty - a business endeavor born from Backstreet Boy AJ McLean's desire to bond with his two young daughters over mani/pedi dates. SB PACE co-founders, Julie Traxler and Corey Harris are the experts small business owners turn to when looking for sustainable, long-term success. Initially hiring SB PACE to help write a business plan, Ava Dean Beauty co-founders, AJ McLean and Josh Naranjo quickly realized, as first-time business owners, there was a lot more involved in starting a business.

Julie Traxler

610-453-9503



www.sbpace.com

Attached Files

Ava Dean Beauty Logo Logo for Ava Dean Beauty Filename: AD_ShienOn_Stack_Rose.png

SB PACE logo Logo for SB PACE Filename: SB_PACE_NoTags_MD.png

