Technaxx Disco Mobile-Auto Charger TX-159: for Car and Outdoor Use

Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG - Kruppstraße 105 / 60388 Frankfurt am Main Frankfurt am Main, Germany, December 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Technaxx presents a multifunctional and own designed mobile auto charger: Disco Mobile Auto Charger TX-159.The TX-159 charger differs from the other car devices due to in-built colorful flashing LED disco lights with sound recognition. In 3 seconds by tapping the LED button you can turn your car into a disco with the bright light show.One of the obvious benefits of the TX-159 is the possibility of using it outside the vehicle, as the upper part, the disco ball, can be used separately by detaching the cigarette plug. So you can make a disco atmosphere in any place you want. The color speed changes to the beat of the music.The TX-159 can easily serve as a charger for various gadgets. It’s enough to insert any device in a cigarette lighter socket (12V/24V), where it stays firmly fixed. You can choose from three different charging connectors or charge three devices simultaneously. A mobile phone with QC3.0 charging function can get fast-charging with 2,5A output power. Available 2.1A charging port both for USB and USB-C devices.TX-159 Disco Mobile-Auto Charger from Technaxx is not only a handful car charging device but can become a brilliant idea for a car or home party, camping, or other occasions. It gives fun and light effects along with your favorite music!Technical specifications:USB output power: DC 5V/2.1ADC 9 V / 2 ADC12 V / 1,5 AUSB-C output power DC 5V/2.1ABattery / working time: 800mAh / appr. 4hLED: 1W each (red, green, blue)Press contacts:Alina Skrypynets - International PR/Marketing Manager - E-Mail: marketing@technaxx.deTechnaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG - Kruppstraße 105 / 60388 Frankfurt am Main Contact Information Technaxx

