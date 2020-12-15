SBA and SCORE Manasota Present “Marketing in the Digital World” Four Virtual Events

Press Releases SCORE Manasota Press Release Share Blog

4 Livestreams for Small Business Success in Creating Effective Inbound and Outbound Strategies





The free 4 important, weekly sessions of this series will address how to:

(1) Create impactful communications for your business,

(2) Efficiently apply them to all your website and digital channels, and

(3) Effectively build inbound and outbound marketing strategies.



“The words and language that you use to describe your business may not be the words and language that your customers understand or are persuaded by,” said Jack Morris, certified SCORE mentor. “There is a translation required between presenting your company’s features to the benefits that the customer needs to solve their problems,” Morris added.



“Knowing how to articulate your unique selling proposition and who your target customers are, is only the beginning of your marketing strategy,” said Jeremy Petty, a certified SCORE presenter and owner of Ignition Digital Marketing in Bradenton, FL. “With SEO, Social Media and other Digital Marketing channels, you can effectively create inbound and outbound strategies that can greatly impact your lead generation process and bottom line,” Petty added.



Small business owners and entrepreneurs considering attending this valuable free series of livestreams will learn how to better manage their business’s growth and success should register at



In November, SCORE Manasota introduced a new Virtual Forum Series–SURVIVE & THRIVE in 2021. The first virtual event discussed the 3 Critical Steps to a Successful Marketing Strategy. Twelve business owners in the Sarasota and Manatee counties engaged in the discussion presenting their challenges and solutions were discussed. The event received impressive accolades from all attendees.



About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone.



Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.



Attached Files Marketing in the Digital World 4 Live-Stream Events Starting in January 2021 on Creating Effective Communications for Your Small Business Success Filename: MarketingLiveStreamSeries2021.pdf

