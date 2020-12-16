Press Releases COOLER Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from COOLER: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: COOLER Delivers Next Level Employee Appreciation to "WFH" Teams Everywhere

New curated boxes combine premium perks with coaching activities to reimagine shared experiences and personal growth for employee teams working from home.





“We want to help employers recreate the spontaneous ‘water cooler’ moments and conversations that staff are missing out on now that they are working from home,” says COOLER Co-founder and Head of Product June Blanks. “We’ve reimagined employee perks as an opportunity for staff to reconnect with their colleagues in a physical way through shared, high-quality experiences while having a focus on their wellness, resilience-building, and personal development.”



COOLER is more than just a treat box. Each COOLER appreciation box is curated around a central theme, complete with premium beverages and snacks from small US makers, along with a cool office or remote-work-improving object. All the components in a box tie into its signature feature, the COOLER Conversation Cards™, which include a variety of prompts aimed at connecting with peers, building resilience habits, and exploring ways to advance personal development. Current themes include "Focus," "New Habits," "Recharge," and "Wellness."



“The work-from-home construct has created new challenges to maintain employee morale and engagement,” says COOLER Co-founder and Head of Coaching Laurent Besançon. “We started COOLER to provide businesses a purposeful and impactful solution they can use to help staff reframe their work-from-home experience in positive ways.”



COOLER boxes are available for purchase individually or as 4-box subscriptions. Pricing starts at $66 per box with no minimum orders, making it an adaptable solution for large corporations, teams, or sole practitioners.



The company’s motto says it all: “Working from home. Together.” For more information about COOLER, visit www.cooler.work, and follow online via LinkedIn and Instagram (@coolerwork). Washington, DC, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As more companies move toward a long-term work-from-home (WFH) culture, human resource departments are faced with the difficult task of maintaining a happy, engaged and productive workforce. Enter COOLER.WORK, a new service launching nationwide this month, that curates fun, engaging boxes sent directly to employees at home that build company culture in a new way. COOLER’s themed boxes provide a turnkey, scalable solution to show high-quality appreciation, boost morale, and create shared experiences regardless of a workforce’s location.“We want to help employers recreate the spontaneous ‘water cooler’ moments and conversations that staff are missing out on now that they are working from home,” says COOLER Co-founder and Head of Product June Blanks. “We’ve reimagined employee perks as an opportunity for staff to reconnect with their colleagues in a physical way through shared, high-quality experiences while having a focus on their wellness, resilience-building, and personal development.”COOLER is more than just a treat box. Each COOLER appreciation box is curated around a central theme, complete with premium beverages and snacks from small US makers, along with a cool office or remote-work-improving object. All the components in a box tie into its signature feature, the COOLER Conversation Cards™, which include a variety of prompts aimed at connecting with peers, building resilience habits, and exploring ways to advance personal development. Current themes include "Focus," "New Habits," "Recharge," and "Wellness."“The work-from-home construct has created new challenges to maintain employee morale and engagement,” says COOLER Co-founder and Head of Coaching Laurent Besançon. “We started COOLER to provide businesses a purposeful and impactful solution they can use to help staff reframe their work-from-home experience in positive ways.”COOLER boxes are available for purchase individually or as 4-box subscriptions. Pricing starts at $66 per box with no minimum orders, making it an adaptable solution for large corporations, teams, or sole practitioners.The company’s motto says it all: “Working from home. Together.” For more information about COOLER, visit www.cooler.work, and follow online via LinkedIn and Instagram (@coolerwork). Contact Information COOLER

Mel Gold

703-599-1643



www.cooler.work



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from COOLER