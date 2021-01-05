Press Releases Advocate One Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Advocate One: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Advocate One Rebrand and Website Launch





The new website offers quick and intuitive access to essential information about its services, work, careers and culture. The website also provides visitors with an insight and resource center featuring company-issued news, blogs, videos, and other content that is of value to businesses looking to utilize technology to boost their performance.



“After experiencing significant growth over the past several years, it was time that our branding and web presence represented the current state of our company and the results-generating support that we continue to provide our clients,” said Patrick Doyle, Founder and Owner at Advocate One. “We are now solidifying our company’s position in the marketplace. Our new branding aligns us as being a true Advocate for our customers at every stage of their technology lifecycle. From installing the Cat-6 cabling over which the phone and data communication flow, to the Phone Systems and IT Solutions that are the circulatory system of a business’ success, Advocate One now offers a unified approach to bespoke solutions to meet our client’s office technology needs.”



Advocate One’s new website will be updated on a regular basis and visitors are encouraged to explore the site and sign up for direct emails from the company at AdvocateOne.io.



About Advocate One



Advocate One is a top-ranked B2B IT and Telecom company that services clients in Everett and the Greater Seattle Area, including King and Snohomish counties. Advocate One is a one-stop-shop meeting client's business voice and data needs. Their certified technicians work to implement cutting-edge office Telephony, IT, and Structured Cabling solutions to make their client's systems secure and optimized, then provide proactive maintenance and fast, 24/7 support to ensure they stay that way.



To learn more, please visit Everett, WA, January 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Advocate Telecom, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the official launch of its new corporate branding to Advocate One and redesigned website, AdvocateOne.io. Established in 2009, Advocate One specializes in IT, telephony and structured cabling solutions to meet all of its client's voice and data needs.The new website offers quick and intuitive access to essential information about its services, work, careers and culture. The website also provides visitors with an insight and resource center featuring company-issued news, blogs, videos, and other content that is of value to businesses looking to utilize technology to boost their performance.“After experiencing significant growth over the past several years, it was time that our branding and web presence represented the current state of our company and the results-generating support that we continue to provide our clients,” said Patrick Doyle, Founder and Owner at Advocate One. “We are now solidifying our company’s position in the marketplace. Our new branding aligns us as being a true Advocate for our customers at every stage of their technology lifecycle. From installing the Cat-6 cabling over which the phone and data communication flow, to the Phone Systems and IT Solutions that are the circulatory system of a business’ success, Advocate One now offers a unified approach to bespoke solutions to meet our client’s office technology needs.”Advocate One’s new website will be updated on a regular basis and visitors are encouraged to explore the site and sign up for direct emails from the company at AdvocateOne.io.About Advocate OneAdvocate One is a top-ranked B2B IT and Telecom company that services clients in Everett and the Greater Seattle Area, including King and Snohomish counties. Advocate One is a one-stop-shop meeting client's business voice and data needs. Their certified technicians work to implement cutting-edge office Telephony, IT, and Structured Cabling solutions to make their client's systems secure and optimized, then provide proactive maintenance and fast, 24/7 support to ensure they stay that way.To learn more, please visit AdvocateOne.io Contact Information Advocate One

Patrick Doyle

425.374.7907



https://advocateone.io

Attached Files Advocate One Press Release | Rebrand and Website Launch Filename: advocate-one-press-release-v2.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Advocate One