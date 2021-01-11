OrthoNeuro Strengthens C-Suite Executive Team with Two Promotions

Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

“It is with great pleasure that I announce OrthoNeuro has elected Ms. Jacqueline Petty as our new Chief Administrative Officer, and Mr. Brian Hart as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said Dr. Larry Todd, President of OrthoNeuro. “Between the two of them, they have over 40 years of experience in healthcare. Jackie has been with OrthoNeuro the last four years as our Executive Director of Business Operations and Brian Hart for twelve years, serving as Executive Director of Clinical Operations since 2016.”



Jaqueline Petty, Chief Administrative Officer



Ms. Petty joined OrthoNeuro in 2016 as the Executive Director of Business Operations. With over twenty years of experience in healthcare, she has held various management roles in the insurance industry as well as with private multi-specialty physician practices. Her expertise includes financial operations/administration, physician billing, practice management in network settings, and PATH/Residency programs. Ms. Petty has developed full service practice management solutions for practice start-ups inclusive of site acquisition, operational setup, comprehensive billing services, and financial management. As Chief Administrative Officer, Jacqueline will expand her responsibilities as the corporation moves forward strategically and will continue to lead our business operations team overseeing financial operations, revenue cycle, compliance, and human resources.



“I have a passion for my work in healthcare and view what I do as a life’s calling not just a job,” said Petty. “I am honored to work alongside the outstanding team at OrthoNeuro as we bring the highest quality of care, comfort and service to our patients and our community.”



Brian Hart, Chief Operating Officer



Mr. Hart brings a unique blend of both clinical and administrative leadership to the Chief Operating Officer position having worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years. Prior to joining OrthoNeuro, he served as an Athletic Trainer managing various levels of athletes both through injuries and sport performance. Now entering his 12th year with the organization, Mr. Hart will take on additional corporate responsibilities transitioning from the Executive Director of Clinical Operations where he oversaw all physician and ancillary service operations, marketing, facilities, analytics, clinical informatics, and information technology.



“I am excited for the continued opportunity to serve the patients of OrthoNeuro and work with our staff to enhance the delivery of care in this continuously changing healthcare environment.”



Mr. Hart holds a Bachelor’s degree in Allied Health from The Ohio State University and a Master in Business Administration from Franklin University. He is also an active member with the American Alliance of Orthopedic Executives, American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Medical Group Management Association.



About OrthoNeuro



Columbus, OH, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- OrthoNeuro, a multi-disciplinary practice of board-certified physicians has announced the promotion of Jacqueline Petty to Chief Administrative Officer and Brian Hart to Chief Operating Officer. Both Hart and Petty join Dr. Larry Todd, President of OrthoNeuro, and newly elected Senior Vice President Dr. B. Rodney Comisar, and Secretary/Treasurer Dr. Paul Eichenseer as Officers of OrthoNeuro. This move comes after an organizational restructuring priming the business for future success and growth. Building on the company's success over the last 80 years, the new regime will focus on enhancing patient experience, innovation, and practice growth.

Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



