6AMRun.com Has a New Website, New Products and More for the New Year

When the pandemic hit, many people were not sure how to feel. Everything was shutting down, including gyms. For a lot of people, exercise is an outlet. It can be crucial for not only physical health, but mental health as well. This is where 6AM Run was eager to help in whatever way they could. Not only do they have great products to help you stay active but they have an awesome community on Facebook with over 10,800+ members.



They had hundreds of participants come together for their first ever virtual race back in the summer of 2020 during the heat of this pandemic.



To start off the new year, they have a new cleaned up website, new t-shirts and new products.



Super Greens is one of their newest products and it was designed for everyone to take. Anyone can benefit from this unique product. This product is the ultimate nutrient dense superfood powder. It is organic, all natural keto friendly and gluten free. You can get over 30 nutrient rich greens and super fruits for a healthy boost in just one scoop. With daily use it can reduce inflammation, boost your immune system, detoxify and help promote healthy digestion.



Power Flex is another recent addition to their product list. This is the ultimate joint and flexibility support formula. Daily use is recommended for this product to optimally support your joints and help you crush your workouts pain free.



All of the original formulas (Marathon, Sprint and Finish Line) are now offered in trial size packs, which is new this year as well.



6AM Run also released a new T-shirt for the month of January that says, “I do not run from problems, I do a 6AM Run though.”



Annie Kay

707-390-0097



6AMRun.com



