SCORE Manasota Continues IT Virtual Forum Series SURVIVE & THRIVE in 2021

The January 20th Forum Focuses on “Building a Successful Sales Strategy”





This unique 90-minute presentation and discussion will involve small business owners to cover the following topics:

(1) Fundamentals of identifying clients, building a sales team, and delighting customers,

(2) Building a reliable and repeatable sales process,

(3) Understanding sales and marketing metrics, and developing sales goals, and

(4) Leveraging technology to drive sales growth.



Participants will have the opportunity to learn from one another and contribute to the discussion in a live interactive Zoom meeting, where video and audio will be enabled for all.



“Building on the marketing and technology debut event we held in November last year, this forum helps business owners make the best use of their web traffic and leads to generate sales,” said Ramin Hashemi, forum co-facilitator and SCORE mentor. “If you are looking to learn how to nurture and close leads, this forum is for you,” Hashemi added.



“Instituting a scalable and repeatable sales process is not a trivial task,” said Gio Cantarella, forum co-facilitator and SCORE mentor. “Careful planning, budgeting, hiring, training and oversight are needed before positive returns on investment can be expected,” Cantarella added.



To help small business generate more leads, SCORE Manasota is also conducting four Marketing & Technology live streams. Entrepreneurs and business owners will learn to build a unique selling proposition (USP), convert it to a successful search-engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and accurately target their customers’ personae through social media and other powerful digital channels.



More information about the Forum and Live Streams can be found on the chapter’s website at



About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone.



Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.



Janae Korte

(941) 955-1029



manasota.score.org

