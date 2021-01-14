Press Releases SolarCraft Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from SolarCraft: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: SolarCraft Complete Solar Power Installation for West Marin Medical Center; West Marin Medical Practice Flips the Switch to Solar and Saves

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the design and installation of a 11.2 kW DC solar electric system West Marin Medical Center in Point Reyes Station, CA.





Solar makes perfect sense for medical clinics, being that they are often users of large amounts of energy with medical equipment and long hours. Installing solar power is a smart way to slash high electrical bills and gain energy independence.



Over 22 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated during the life of the solar power system. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by almost 54,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by over 28 acres of trees in one year.



About SolarCraft

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. Visit solarcraft.com to learn more or follow along @SolarCraft on Facebook and Twitter.



About West Marin Medical Center

West Marin Medical Center is a private family practice medical office started by Dr. Whitt about 40 years ago in downtown Point Reyes Station, CA in West Marin County. Since then he’s been assisted by several other general practice physicians, notably Michael Witte, now the leader of the Coastal Health Alliance, and the current staff of Dr. Colin Hamblin and family nurse practitioners. Novato, CA, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The solar power system consists of 28 high-efficiency 400-watt solar panels, producing 30,508 kWh annually. The photovoltaic array is roof mounted and will offset over 53% off the facility’s annual electricity usage, providing thousands in utility bill savings.Solar makes perfect sense for medical clinics, being that they are often users of large amounts of energy with medical equipment and long hours. Installing solar power is a smart way to slash high electrical bills and gain energy independence.Over 22 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated during the life of the solar power system. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by almost 54,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by over 28 acres of trees in one year.About SolarCraftSolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. Visit solarcraft.com to learn more or follow along @SolarCraft on Facebook and Twitter.About West Marin Medical CenterWest Marin Medical Center is a private family practice medical office started by Dr. Whitt about 40 years ago in downtown Point Reyes Station, CA in West Marin County. Since then he’s been assisted by several other general practice physicians, notably Michael Witte, now the leader of the Coastal Health Alliance, and the current staff of Dr. Colin Hamblin and family nurse practitioners. Contact Information SolarCraft

Kim Burnett

415-382-7717



www.solarcraft.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SolarCraft