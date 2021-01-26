TimeLinx Project and Service Management Platform Are Added to the Sage Global Marketplace

Press Releases TimeLinx Software Press Release Share Blog

TimeLinx, an industry leading project and service management software platform designed for the mid-market, today announced it has been added to Sage’s prestigious Global ISV Marketplace and allows access to their more than 2,000,000 global customers.





“We are very proud of the designation,” said TimeLinx Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeffrey Gregorec. “It clearly defines our unique value proposition across Sage’s global partner and customer ecosystem and marks the second milestone already in our 2021 growth strategy.”



The first milestone came earlier this month when the company officially published the roadmap for the release of the new multi-platform / multi-tenant SaaS TimeLinx PSM solution for later this year.



“The timing couldn’t have been better,” Gregorec said. “The new multi-platform PSM solution ties in directly with Sage’s cloud strategy by offering their clients with project and service needs with a solution that has a rapid ROI at price point specifically targeting the mid-market.”



As a Sage recognized Global ISV solution, TimeLinx has unprecedented access to Sage’s global customer base through the company’s partner network of resellers, integrators, and consultants.



Gregorec said, "TimeLinx has already begun reaching out to Sage’s partner network through webinars, social media, special training opportunities and informational materials."



About TimeLinx www.TimeLinxSoftware.com

Tim Keeps

+1-978-662-1171



https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/

Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager

North Andover, MA, January 26, 2021

