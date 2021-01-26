Consumer Investing Platform Invezz Rebrands Website as Part of Expansion Plans

As part of the platform’s planned expansion in 2021, Invezz has recently undergone a complete redesign of its website, invezz.com. The new design introduces a cleaner layout, and host of new navigation features to make it easier than ever for people to access information and reach their financial goals.





The new site has been tailor-made to help users make better investment decisions when navigating the world of personal finance, supporting them when buying stocks, cryptocurrency and commodities.



Invezz - part of the financial comparison network Investoo Group - is an online platform that helps users invest their money wisely. With a mixture of beginner-friendly guides, product reviews, and up-to-the-minute news and analysis, invezz.com serves as a hub for regular people who want to learn more about finance.



2020 saw impressive growth for Invezz, fuelled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic leading more people looking to make money online. The year saw invezz.com exceed 4 million unique visitors for the first time in its history, and the platform’s design team responded by working to improve the user experience of the site.



Launched on 15th January 2021, the new design introduces Invezz’s new brand, a cleaner layout, and host of new navigation features to make it easier than ever for people to access information and reach their financial goals.



David Merry, CEO of Investoo Group, had this to say about the site’s launch:



“As interest rates remain low, an increasing number of people are realising that they can put their money to more use than depositing it in a standard ISA. Invezz is rising to meet the needs of regular people looking to maximise their returns, and our website redesign is a large part of achieving this goal.



“Many industry leaders in the finance space have relied on outdated products and over-complicated information for far too long; as such they have lost contact with what people are looking for.



“As COVID-19 spread across the world, our data demonstrated a surge in people searching for accessible financial information to keep their heads above water in difficult times. What they were generally confronted with was an industry that often makes investing sound too complex for the man on the street. This is not the case, and Invezz is here to prove it.



“The launch of the new Invezz website represents our growing challenge to established finance brands, and also a step forward in our mission to make investing easy and effortless for everyone.”



To learn more please visit



For further information, contact:

