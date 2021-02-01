IBMTV Creates a New Network of TV for "Smart People"

Raleigh, NC, February 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- IBMTV.TV broadcast in 122 countries from its headquarters in Raleigh North Carolina and New Delhi, India. 65 weekly shows come from the USA, India, Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, Malaysia, Switzerland with topics not typically covered by traditional media including Economics, Law, Medicine, Politics, Chess, Modern investing, Impact Investing, Finance, Taxes and Higher Education, with guests from around the world including Prime Ministers and Presidents of various countries, plus Presidents and CEOs of companies. From Music in South Africa to Impact Investing in Switzerland - with audience participation - IBMTV uses modern technology to engage a worldwide audience.