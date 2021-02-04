PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Release
NFL Veterans to Give Awards to Military Veterans in Tampa This Week


IBMTV.tv is broadcasting live in Tampa where NFL Veterans will be giving awards to the Military Veterans.

Tampa, FL, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IBMTV.TV is Broadcasting Live the NFL Sisters in Service, the NFL Players and Military Veterans celebration of Unity in the Community February 4, 5, 6 from 1pm to 6pm EST near Raymond James Stadium 4414 North Grady Ave, Tampa Florida 33614. Come for 3 days of good food, good music and great people as NFL Veterans will be giving awards to Military Veterans. Stephanie Anderson, the founder of NFL Sisters in Service, an organization which supports programs to end human sex trafficking, help at risk children, and help veterans who suffer brain damage is hosting the event. IBMTV.TV will film the event with Executive Producer Shakeel Latimer from Australia and Stewart Productions LLC from the USA. IBMTV.TV distributes programs like this to 122 countries.
Contact Information
IBMTV
Nicholas Paleveda MBA J.D. LL.M
919-673-0612
Contact
IBMTV.TV

