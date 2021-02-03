Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series Features Rear Admiral John W. Bitoff, USN (Ret.)

Press Releases Silicon Private Wealth Press Release Share Blog

Soldier statesman Rear Admiral John Bitoff, USN (Ret.) served aboard a myriad of naval vessels and commanded three destroyers and a Group of 14 ships. His major shore assignments included Executive Assistant to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and Director of Plans and Policy, US European Command where he shouldered the implementation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the Soviet Union. While serving as Commander, Combat Logistics Group ONE and Commander, Naval Base San Francisco, he oversaw the “Women at Sea Program,” which incorporated women aboard U.S. Third Fleet logistics ships. When the Loma Prieta Earthquake devastated California, Admiral Bitoff led regional Navy rescue and relief operations.



James Russell Lowell, the 19th Century “Fireside Poet” and Ambassador to Spain, writes, “Such power there is in clear-eyed self-restraint.” Daniel Webster challenges our thinking by linking restraint to freedom and states, “Liberty exists in proportion to wholesome restraint.” Admiral Bitoff, who carried the Olympic Torch in San Francisco as a “Community Hero,” carries the virtual torch of civility for our community as well. With millions of Americans reeling from today’s divisive politics, Admiral Bitoff instills hope that diverse and even contentious ideas can be debated openly, thanks to the friendly (yet formidable) tool of tact.



Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including the impact of tax policy on population and business migration, and U.S. manufacturing, the importance of cyber security in modern society, and more.



For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series log-in information, email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.



San Francisco, CA, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rear Admiral John W. Bitoff, USN (Ret.) will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series' featured guest on February 24, 2021, 6:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk is entitled, "A Stronger America: The Importance of Civility." Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®, Managing Director of Silicon Private Wealth, will be the moderator.

