Software Tree Wins Prestigious 2021 DEVIES Award for Its Gilhari Microservice Framework


Software Tree, a leader in data integration technologies, has received the 2021 DEVIES Award for developer and engineering innovation in the code frameworks/libraries category for its latest product, Gilhari™. The DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products, and technology. Gilhari is a flexible microservice framework that makes it easy for developers to create modern applications by simplifying the persistence of JSON objects in relational databases in cloud or on-prem.

Campbell, CA, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Software Tree, a leader in data integration technologies, today announced that it has received the 2021 DEVIES Award for developer and engineering innovation in the code frameworks/libraries category for its latest product, Gilhari™. The DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products, and technology across 20+ categories.

The 2021 DEVIES Awards received hundreds of nominations, and Gilhari was selected as an award winner based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; (2) general regard and adoption by the developer, engineering & IT community; and (3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

JSON is a popular data-interchange format in the software industry. Gilhari is a flexible microservice framework that makes it easy for developers to create modern applications by simplifying the persistence of JSON objects in relational databases. These databases include Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, Postgres, and SQLite. Using Gilhari, developers can quickly develop high-performance, database-agnostic, and Docker-compatible RESTful solutions that need to interact with JSON data in cloud or on-premises.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the DEVIES Awards, the definitive award for the development technology industry,” said Damodar Periwal, Founder & CEO of Software Tree. “We developed Gilhari so that developers don’t have to jump through hoops to adapt to modern computing trends. This recognition validates Software Tree's relentless pursuit of creating powerful and practical products that are based on KISS (Keep It Simple and Straightforward) principles and solve some fundamentally important problems for the software industry.”

Other 2021 DEVIES award winners include Red Hat, VMware, Fastly, GoodData, SmartBear, Confluent, Kong and Dolby Laboratories.

"Developer tools and solutions are continuing to grow in their importance to the global technology industry. Software Tree's Gilhari is a great example of the new era of products and services allowing developers and engineers to have a greater impact on a company's bottom line and overall efficiency,” said Geoff Domoracki, CEO of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2021 DEVIES Awards.

Learn more about Gilhari by visiting Software Tree’s website at https://www.softwaretree.com/.

About Software Tree

Software Tree is a Silicon Valley-based technology leader in providing innovative software products that simplify data integration. Specializing in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology, Software Tree has licensed its ORM products to leading-edge organizations around the world, such as British Telecom, Xerox, Los Alamos National Labs, UAB Medical Center, Electronic Arts, and Darden Business School. For more information, visit https://www.softwaretree.com.

Note: Gilhari is a trade name owned by Software Tree, LLC. Docker is a trademark of Docker, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact Information
Software Tree, LLC
Damodar Periwal
408-282-3606
Contact
https://www.softwaretree.com
408-410-9088
Attached Files

Gilhari Logo
Using Gilhari, developers can quickly develop high-performance, database-agnostic, and Docker-compatible RESTful solutions that need to exchange JSON data with relational databases, such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, Postgres and SQLite.
Filename: logo-003b1-cropped.png

