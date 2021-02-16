Use Your WingPet to Get Dates Online: FetchaDate - Where Pet Lovers Meet

Thirty-Nine percent of people admit to swiping right on dating profiles with someone’s dog. Why? They want to meet the dog more than they want to meet the person. But on a pet-dating app like FetchaDate: where pet lovers meet, users just get it. They’re dog lovers already. And downloading this app means singles see the pet first and then choose whether they want to see the human behind the animal. It's where you can Fetch - Match - Date pet lovers.





But on a pet-dating site like



“Pets have always been the perfect wingman or wing girl,” says Sheryl Matthys, founder of fetchadate.com. “Dog owners and dog walkers already know that a simple stroll could lead to an easy conversation with a stranger. Sometimes they can’t help themselves. They’ll ask to pet a dog they don’t even know. Our furry friends are irresistible, so it makes sense that FetchaDate would have a WingPet option for you.”



No pet? No problem; On FetchaDate, singles can choose from a variety of virtual pet images that best represent their lifestyles. Choose between dogs and cats as WingPets, or even horses, birds, pigs, snakes and more. FetchaDate allows users to give their virtual pet a name and “Fetch 3” personality attributes from a predetermined list. Human user profiles feature their names; ages; locations; mottos; professions; and fetch 5 interests and personality attributes from a list.



While FetchaDate offers a free version, subscribers can unlock enhanced features like a weekly “Leader of the Pack” Profile Boost and add up to four pets with in-app purchases. The upgrade gives the person’s “WingPet” higher priority in the “fetch Who’s Behind” game, increasing their opportunity to be seen.



“On FetchaDate, our pet-forward profiles offer a more honest bring-your-whole-self approach to dating,” says Sheryl Matthys, founder of the pet-dating app. “You can tell a lot about a person through their pet, and that makes for better matches.”



FetchaDate can be downloaded in the



About Sheryl Matthys: Matthys is the founder of www.FetchaDate.com and author of “Leashes and Lovers: What Your Dog Can Teach You About Love, Life, and Happiness.” She’s a dog sitter/trainer and has been featured on Animal Planet, E!, Bravo, ABC News Now, Fox & Friends, Sirius/XM and The New York Times. Indianapolis, IN, February 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In a recent OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans who have used a dating app in the past (half of which were pet owners), 39 percent admitted to swiping right on dating profiles with someone’s dog. Why? They wanted to meet the dog more than they wanted to meet the person.But on a pet-dating site like FetchaDate , the dating app where pet lovers meet, users just get it. They’re dog lovers already. And downloading this app means singles see the pet first and then choose whether they want to see the human behind the animal.“Pets have always been the perfect wingman or wing girl,” says Sheryl Matthys, founder of fetchadate.com. “Dog owners and dog walkers already know that a simple stroll could lead to an easy conversation with a stranger. Sometimes they can’t help themselves. They’ll ask to pet a dog they don’t even know. Our furry friends are irresistible, so it makes sense that FetchaDate would have a WingPet option for you.”No pet? No problem; On FetchaDate, singles can choose from a variety of virtual pet images that best represent their lifestyles. Choose between dogs and cats as WingPets, or even horses, birds, pigs, snakes and more. FetchaDate allows users to give their virtual pet a name and “Fetch 3” personality attributes from a predetermined list. Human user profiles feature their names; ages; locations; mottos; professions; and fetch 5 interests and personality attributes from a list.While FetchaDate offers a free version, subscribers can unlock enhanced features like a weekly “Leader of the Pack” Profile Boost and add up to four pets with in-app purchases. The upgrade gives the person’s “WingPet” higher priority in the “fetch Who’s Behind” game, increasing their opportunity to be seen.“On FetchaDate, our pet-forward profiles offer a more honest bring-your-whole-self approach to dating,” says Sheryl Matthys, founder of the pet-dating app. “You can tell a lot about a person through their pet, and that makes for better matches.”FetchaDate can be downloaded in the Apple Store and Google Play About Sheryl Matthys: Matthys is the founder of www.FetchaDate.com and author of “Leashes and Lovers: What Your Dog Can Teach You About Love, Life, and Happiness.” She’s a dog sitter/trainer and has been featured on Animal Planet, E!, Bravo, ABC News Now, Fox & Friends, Sirius/XM and The New York Times.