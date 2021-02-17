Hospitals Choose CloudWave for Multi-Cloud Solutions

Press Releases CloudWave Press Release Share Blog

CloudWave enables hospitals and healthcare organizations to migrate critical IT services like EHR and enterprise application hosting, medical imaging, disaster recovery, analytics, and interoperability to secure, performant, highly available multi-cloud platforms with a range of managed services. CloudWave bridges the gap between legacy healthcare applications and native SaaS applications by weaving them together in a seamless platform that embraces Edge Cloud, Private Cloud and Public Cloud resources.



Since November, CloudWave has added 9 new hospital environments to the OpSus Cloud for hosting and disaster recovery services. In addition, CloudWave has engaged with ten healthcare organizations to build their local data center cloud edge platforms with hardware, software, services, and support to enable future integration with the cloud.



Sullivan County Community Hospital in Sullivan, Indiana, recently selected CloudWave to host their EHR systems. Hap Beckes, Director of Information Systems at Sullivan County explains, “We were notified by our hosting provider that they were no longer serving their healthcare accounts, leaving us to find another provider on short notice. We evaluated several options. CloudWave was able to respond quickly to our situation and put a plan in place to migrate systems prior to the deadline. CloudWave’s expertise, partnership, and guidance throughout the process drove our decision to have our systems hosted in the OpSus Healthcare Cloud.”



Beverly Trombatore, Managed Information Systems Director at Matagorda County Hospital District, comments on the selection of CloudWave for their recent data center infrastructure refresh. “CloudWave has a deep understanding of our EHR platform and enterprise systems and was able to upgrade our on-premises servers, storage, and network to support the demands of our organization today, as well as in the future. Having a sustainable, cloud-ready infrastructure in place enables us to have choices when we need to expand or upgrade our systems.”



In addition to new customers, CloudWave is also pleased to have earned the renewal of service contracts with several key customers.



“CloudWave has been our information technology partner for years, helping us build our on-premises infrastructure and integrate with the cloud. We recently renewed our OpSus Recover contract, ensuring continuous disaster recovery protection for our EHR and enterprise applications. CloudWave’s Recover service has helped us to implement a solid, tested disaster recovery plan that has improved our RTO and allowed our team to focus on other initiatives. When the term of our agreement was ending, making a decision to continue with the service was easy. Our relationship with the CloudWave team and our confidence in their expertise provides peace of mind.” - Audrey Parks, CIO at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System



CloudWave also deploys skilled technology consultants to help healthcare organizations optimize and integrate existing IT assets into contemporary multi-cloud solutions. CloudWave’s services include managed hosting, disaster recovery, backup as a service, and archiving, as well as security and end-to-end technical, clinical, and user support services. In addition to operating the private OpSus Healthcare Cloud, CloudWave is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft partner, authorized to deploy and manage workloads across a variety of cloud platforms.



Jim Fitzgerald, Chief Strategy Officer at CloudWave, explains the value CloudWave offers to healthcare organizations. “Our vision for CloudWave has always centered on helping our hospital customers focus on their mission of serving their communities by providing solutions that offer operational sustainability. Cloud platforms can help hospitals address many issues associated with complexity, cost, and resiliency, but we found that operating and managing systems continued to be burdensome. We built our OpSus Cloud Services to be the healthcare cloud delivered by healthcare people,” Jim advised. “Point cloud solutions and managed services that meet customer needs, combined with CloudWave’s expert federation and delivery, are proving to solve the challenges hospitals are facing today.”



About CloudWave



