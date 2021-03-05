PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases

 
Robot Mower Center

Press Release
Research by RobotMowerCenter.com Shows How Changing from Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers to Robotic Mowers and Electric Lawn Equipment Saves Lives Due to Reductions in Pollution


RobotMowerCenter.com releases assessment highlighting the link between traditional lawn mowers causing deaths from poor air quality in the USA.

San Francisco, CA, March 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RobotMowerCenter.com has created a report showing that the adoption of robot lawn mowers saves lives. With information from the EPA and other sources, it summarises the impact of traditional gas-powered lawn mowers on the health of Americans, and the number of deaths caused each year.

The assessment draws information from several reputable sources to estimate the number of people that die from poor air quality specifically due to gas-powered lawnmowers. It goes on to talk about the use of traditional lawn mowers in residential suburbs and their proximity to homes, and the impact this has on the air quality in suburban residential areas.

It then goes on to talk about the alternatives to this and the benefits of using electric alternatives to gas-powered lawn equipment, and how this will improve the move towards zero emissions for the United States and the world if adopted.
