New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Ruth M. Morgan, DC as Chief Research Officer

Port Jefferson Station, NY, March 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, announces Ruth M. Morgan, DC, as Chief Research Officer. In this position, Ruth will oversee all research operations, providing leadership to ensure excellence in research performance and integrity. She will maintain working relationships with both pharmaceutical and biotech companies with a singular goal of advancing cancer care.Ruth entered the healthcare field over 25 years ago, driven by a passion for making a difference in the lives of people afflicted with life-changing disease processes, which has proven to be a rewarding and fulfilling career in an industry that can positively impact many lives."We have our sights set high on advancing a broad range of cutting-edge hematology and oncology studies. I am thrilled that Ruth is bringing her experience and expertise to NYCBS, where she will be an important part of our research advances," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.In 1995, Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature at the University of British Columbia. She attended the University of Western States, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and a Doctorate in Chiropractic."NYCBS's comprehensive patient-centered approach to treatment and care has made the organization one of the premier cancer treatment agencies in the country, and their research has a legacy of significant accomplishments," Ruth said.Ruth will work closely with Richard Zuniga, MD, recently named Chief of Research, and collaborate with the network's providers, participants, and industry partners to collect high-quality data and enable innovative research. About New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsNew York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

