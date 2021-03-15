3D Instructions will Enable Air Force Maintenance: Innovative Training App Enhances Mission Readiness

Press Releases BILT Incorporated Press Release Share Blog

BILT Inc wins a SBIR phase 1 contract to help improve Air Force maintenance and training. Interactive 3D-guided instructions on the BILT mobile app support assembly, installation, set up, repair, and programming for thousands of commercial products. BILT improves the user experience while reducing project completion time and errors. The BILT solution will increase mission readiness worldwide.





“We look forward to showcasing BILT and getting our SaaS solution into the hands of the next generation of airmen around the world,” says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “BILT’s 3D interactive instructions are accessible where learners are must comfortable and competent: on a mobile device. BILT is a far superior user experience than any paper manual, training video, or diagram.”



The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the contracting experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.



“BILT is the Google Maps of instructions. It is the future of training and certification. It levels the playing field for many types of learners,” says Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “It is so intuitive and flexible it enables success, whether a user goes straight through step by step (where they can instantly replay steps), or they choose to skip ahead to the step they need help with. BILT 3D instructions are used for assembly, installation, set up, programming, maintenance, trouble shooting, and repair."



BILT’s analytics help program managers and front-line leaders better understand training deficiencies. Aggregated user data indicates where there is friction in an instruction set–what steps cause the most trouble for users–and makes it possible to identify and improve those steps without having to reprint a manual or reshoot a video. Edits to instructions can be made in near real time, so they are never obsolete.



The BILT app is used in more than 200 countries worldwide. Hundreds of instruction sets can be downloaded to a single mobile device for use both on and off the grid. Besides increasing training and readiness capabilities, BILT’s digital solution supports the Defense Department’s go-green initiative and helps reduce the federal government’s carbon footprint.



About BILT:

Juliette Qureshi

703-554-3020



www.biltapp.com

Attached Files 3D Instructions will Enable Air Force Maintenance: Innovative Training App Enhances Mission Readiness Filename: 2ndSBIRPhase1PR15March2021.docx

