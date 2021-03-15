Press Releases Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in multiple categories including: Arbitration & Litigation, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, Compliance, Corporate, Energy, Environmental, International Trade & Finance, M&A, Oil & Gas, Shipping & Maritime and Tax law.





United States



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Compliance

Corporate

Energy

Environmental

Full Service

Islamic Finance

International Trade & Finance

M&A

Oil & Gas

Shipping & Maritime

Tax

Real Estate



Dubai



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate

Intellectual Property

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Real Estate

Shipping & Maritime

Technology, Media & Telecommunications

Real Estate



Saudi Arabia



Arbitration & Litigation

Corporate

Compliance

Intellectual Property

M&A

Oil & Gas

Regulatory

Real Estate



Bahrain



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate

Oil & Gas

Regulatory

Real Estate



Egypt



Arbitration & Litigation

Corporate

Compliance

Intellectual Property

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory

Technology

Media & Telecommunications

Real Estate



Iraq



Arbitration & Litigation

Compliance

Corporate

International Trade & Finance

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory



Jordan



Arbitration & Litigation

Compliance

Corporate

International Trade & Finance

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory



Lebanon



Arbitration & Litigation

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate

M&A

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Regulatory

Real Estate



Morocco



Arbitration & Litigation

Compliance

Corporate

International Trade & Finance

Pharmaceuticals &Biotechnology

Regulatory



Qatar



Arbitration and Litigation

International Finance

Intellectual Property & Technology

M&A

Media and Telecommunications



China



Banking & Finance

Corporate

M&A

Oil & Gas



UK



International Finance

M&A



Brazil



Corporate

M&A

Oil & Gas



About Maalouf Ashford & Talbot



Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Asia.



The Firm represents Fortune 500 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law. Maalouf Ashford & Talbot’s lawyers are internationally recognized as leading experts in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitrations, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Oil & Gas Law, Energy Law, Banking Law, Corporate Law, Shipping & Maritime Law, Antitrust Law, Sharia Law, Compliance, Technology Media & Telecommunications Law, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law and Tax Law.



Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has offices in New York City, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khoper, Al Qatif, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and affiliated offices in over 70 different countries worldwide.



Maalouf Ashford has offices and affiliates worldwide, and we represent clients in connection with their legal needs in the following countries:



Middle East



United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Qatar

Bahrain

Morocco

Iraq

Kuwait

Oman

Yemen

Lebanon

Syria

Jordan

Tunisia

Afghanistan

Libya

Israel

Iran (sanctions only)



Africa



Nigeria

Benin Angola

Botswana

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Central African Republic

Comoros

Lesotho

Chad

Burkina Faso

Madagascar

Malawi

Burundi

Sierra Leone

Mauritius

Mozambique,

Cameroon

Niger

Namibia

Seychelles

Mali

Cote d’Voire

South Africa

Swaziland

Djibouti

Eritrea

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Equatorial Guinea

Cape Verde

Algeria

Ethiopia

Gabon

Mauritania

Ghana

Guinea

Kenya

Liberia

Rwanda

Senegal

Somalia

Tanzania

Uganda

South Sudan

Sudan



Americas



United States

Mexico

Canada

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile



Europe



United Kingdom

France

Switzerland

Spain

Germany

Russia

Italy

Belgium

Austria

Greece



Asia



China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

India

Pakistan

Malaysia

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines



About Dr. John J. Maalouf



Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.



Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 15 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2020 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 3 consecutive years.



In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:



- London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

- Dubai International Financial Center/LCIA (DIFC/LCIA)

- Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)

- Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)

- Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)

- Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)

- International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)

- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)

- New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)

- British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)

- Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)

- British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)

- GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)

- Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)

- Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)



As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 15 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society and has a certified Genius IQ. New York, NY, March 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year in 13 Countries and in multiple categories including:United StatesArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceCapital MarketsComplianceCorporateEnergyEnvironmentalFull ServiceIslamic FinanceInternational Trade & FinanceM&AOil & GasShipping & MaritimeTaxReal EstateDubaiArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceComplianceCorporateIntellectual PropertyOil & GasPharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyReal EstateShipping & MaritimeTechnology, Media & TelecommunicationsReal EstateSaudi ArabiaArbitration & LitigationCorporateComplianceIntellectual PropertyM&AOil & GasRegulatoryReal EstateBahrainArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceComplianceCorporateOil & GasRegulatoryReal EstateEgyptArbitration & LitigationCorporateComplianceIntellectual PropertyPharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryTechnologyMedia & TelecommunicationsReal EstateIraqArbitration & LitigationComplianceCorporateInternational Trade & FinancePharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryJordanArbitration & LitigationComplianceCorporateInternational Trade & FinancePharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryLebanonArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceComplianceCorporateM&AOil & GasPharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryReal EstateMoroccoArbitration & LitigationComplianceCorporateInternational Trade & FinancePharmaceuticals &BiotechnologyRegulatoryQatarArbitration and LitigationInternational FinanceIntellectual Property & TechnologyM&AMedia and TelecommunicationsChinaBanking & FinanceCorporateM&AOil & GasUKInternational FinanceM&ABrazilCorporateM&AOil & GasAbout Maalouf Ashford & TalbotMaalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Asia.The Firm represents Fortune 500 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law. Maalouf Ashford & Talbot’s lawyers are internationally recognized as leading experts in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitrations, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Oil & Gas Law, Energy Law, Banking Law, Corporate Law, Shipping & Maritime Law, Antitrust Law, Sharia Law, Compliance, Technology Media & Telecommunications Law, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law and Tax Law.Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has offices in New York City, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khoper, Al Qatif, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and affiliated offices in over 70 different countries worldwide.Maalouf Ashford has offices and affiliates worldwide, and we represent clients in connection with their legal needs in the following countries:Middle EastUnited Arab EmiratesSaudi ArabiaEgyptQatarBahrainMoroccoIraqKuwaitOmanYemenLebanonSyriaJordanTunisiaAfghanistanLibyaIsraelIran (sanctions only)AfricaNigeriaBenin AngolaBotswanaRepublic of CongoDemocratic Republic of CongoCentral African RepublicComorosLesothoChadBurkina FasoMadagascarMalawiBurundiSierra LeoneMauritiusMozambique,CameroonNigerNamibiaSeychellesMaliCote d’VoireSouth AfricaSwazilandDjiboutiEritreaZambiaZimbabweEquatorial GuineaCape VerdeAlgeriaEthiopiaGabonMauritaniaGhanaGuineaKenyaLiberiaRwandaSenegalSomaliaTanzaniaUgandaSouth SudanSudanAmericasUnited StatesMexicoCanadaBrazilArgentinaColumbiaChileEuropeUnited KingdomFranceSwitzerlandSpainGermanyRussiaItalyBelgiumAustriaGreeceAsiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaSingaporeIndiaPakistanMalaysiaVietnamThailandIndonesiaPhilippinesAbout Dr. John J. MaaloufDr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 15 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2020 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 3 consecutive years.In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:- London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)- Dubai International Financial Center/LCIA (DIFC/LCIA)- Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)- Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)- Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)- Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)- International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)- New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)- British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)- Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)- British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)- GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)- Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)- Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 15 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society and has a certified Genius IQ. Contact Information Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP

Lisa Stone

212-537-5035



http://www.maaloufashford.com

Attached Files

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in multiple categories including: Arbitration & Litigation, Banking, International Trade & Finance, and Corporate law. Filename: MaaloufAshford-GlobalInternat.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP