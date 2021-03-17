Notice Ninja, Inc. Launches SaaS CRM for Tax Notice Compliance



Rick Pinkerman, Founder and CEO of Notice Ninja, Inc., says, "We are disrupting a $6.7B year industry with digital innovation that will transform how businesses process tax and compliance notices from any agency or jurisdiction in the World. Put simply, we make global government compliance simple."





NoticeNinja SaaS sleekly, securely, and swiftly automates the otherwise manual handling of millions of tax and compliance notices utilizing Best of Breed features developed over the last decade:



Scan to Capture - Auto Entry

Proprietary OCR library & algorithms

Dynamic Dashboards

Extensive Reporting Capabilities

Best of Practice Workflows



In 2008, Agency Notice Track System (ANTS) was created and was focused entirely on tax notifications, compliance, and automation. The first clients were large, fast-growing payroll service providers, giving ANTS experience with all of the types of compliance and notification workflow – in high volume – that clients dealt with across the country. Based on this experience, development of new features, processes, and procedures to provide the maximum benefit to clients were undertook. Overtime ANTS evolved into a feature-rich scalable SaaS system for tax, compliance, and payroll tax departments.



In 2020 Notice Ninja, Inc. was incorporated and ANTS was homogenized into a state-of-the-art SaaS CRM for Tax Notice Compliance, NoticeNinja SaaS. With the convergence of several powerful waves from regulatory changes, the move to a zoom economy, and the current COVID pandemic, which has displaced workers, the need has never been greater to digitize and automate tax and compliance notice management. What began a decade ago as a single process system has since developed into a full-featured scalable, secure, and swift SaaS system that disrupts and digitally innovates back-office workflows.



“ANTS was ahead of the curve in 2008. No one was ready to automate their back offices. Now with a remote workforce companies are ready to automate their tax and compliance systems and centralize notice management into a single enterprise wide SaaS system. We are here to deliver that solution," said Rick Pinkerman.



NoticeNinja SaaS is giving to the Tax Departments what Salesforce gave to Sales and Client Success Departments; a scalable solution designed with feature-rich options specifically built for Tax and Compliance Professionals.



About Notice Ninja, Inc.



NoticeNinja has been helping clients manage tax notices since 2008.



Trusted and used by some of the largest corporations and service providers in the world, NoticeNinja is revolutionizing tax notice compliance on a global scale.



Amanda Reineke

949-290-3232



www.noticeninja.com



