SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Oakmont Village Association - Santa Rosa Community Saves with Solar

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of three individual solar electric systems at Oakmont Village Association (OVA) in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, CA. Increasing the sustainability of their operations and reducing their power costs, installing these solar photovoltaic systems will save Oakmont hundreds of thousands in utility fees over the life of the solar power system.





Oakmont Village Association has been working diligently on its resiliency plan to address not only wildfire preparation but also rising PG&E costs due to the recent North Bay fires. OVA’s planning has resulted in locking in lower electricity costs with clean, renewable solar energy just before PG&E announced a rate increase between 3% to 8% for grid-delivered electricity this March.



The Central Activity Center, which includes the Berger Center Auditorium, is powered by the largest of the three systems at 243.96 kW, generating over 333,000 kWh every year and offsetting over 94% of the facility’s electrical usage. An 88.92 kW system powers the East Recreation Center, generating over 120,000 kWh annually and offsets over 96% of the facility’s electrical usage. The West Recreation Center carport holds a 77.52 kW system which generates over 110,000 kWh yearly, offsetting over 94% of the electrical usage of the West Rec Center. The vast majority of Oakmont Village Association’s recreational facilities are now powered by clean, renewable solar power.



“SolarCraft runs a clean operation and has a great reputation,” said Iris Harrell, Building Construction Committee at OVA. “They have the ability to make good things happen...for us and the planet!”



The solar system is financed with a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from Tritec Americas, meaning that OVA did not have to pay any upfront solar system costs during design or installation. The PPA takes care of all system costs, operations and maintenance and insurance for 25 years. OVA simply buys the electricity produced by the solar carports at a much reduced rate compared to the electricity generated by PG&E and consumed from their grid.



With over 410 kW of solar power installed, OVA is saving $10,900 annually in utility fees. The combined systems provide 563,000 kWh of clean, sustainable power annually, offsetting 1,694,953 lbs. of carbon dioxide every year that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact over the next 25 years is equivalent to saving 1,232 barrels of oil, removing air pollution produced by over 24 million miles of driving, or the pollutants removed by planting 451 acres of trees annually.



About SolarCraft

SolarCraft continues to provide clean energy and battery storage solutions throughout the North Bay while following strict health and safety protocols to protect employees, clients, and the community during the Coronavirus pandemic. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and is has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay.



About Oakmont Village

