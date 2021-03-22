Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Extends Desktop Alert Emergency Mass Notification and Communication System for Personnel Protection and Accountability

: Desktop Alert provides DISA Full Operational Capability (FOC) of an emergency mass notification system (EMNS) that satisfies the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) requirements. The unique multi-channel communications modality capability meets the DoDi 6055.17 mandatory requirements for an installation emergency notification that reaches all personnel within 10 minutes or less. Chatham Borough, NJ, March 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Desktop Alert, Inc ., a industry pioneer and leader in IP-Based Mass Notification and Crisis Communication Systems, today announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has re-certified Desktop Alert EMNS system to all US Government agencies. The renewed certification expires in 2024.This top-level U.S. DoD certification marks yet another milestone proving adoption of the Desktop Alert Net-Centric Alerting System by the Department of Defense (DoD). Desktop Alert is the provider of Mass Notification to all NATO nations and a industry’s leader second only to Blackberry AtHoc. Desktop Alert is currently protecting millions of personnel at U.S. Army locations, U.S. National Guard, all NATO nations and numerous U.S. additional military bases and installations around the world.“Unique to our DISA APL NAS certification is that it is the only such which is 100% hardware agnostic. Our platform installs remotely on the customers existing computational infrastructure. This means no on-site engineers are ever required . That saves our customers an enormous amount of money," said Howard Ryan, founder Desktop Alert Inc."When it comes to mass notification there is no silver lining in the cloud. As such we have emerged as the DoD's best and most affordable MNS on-premise solution hands down. And it has some pretty good cloud extensibility too," Howard Ryan added.Desktop Alert’s interoperable solution fully integrates with DISA’s existing IP network and its compatibility with the agency’s IT systems reduces IT infrastructure costs and time-to-use. The enterprise-class Desktop Alert platform consolidates an array of on-premise and cloud emergency communication capabilities into a single centralized web-based console, including a Network Alerting System (NAS), a Telephony Alerting System (TAS) and the ability to alert using Desktop Alert’s mobile application.With a single mouse click, emergency notifications are sent to networked personnel and devices, including smartphones and other mobile devices, e-mails, desktop PCs, laptops and landline phones. About Desktop Alert : Desktop Alert provides DISA Full Operational Capability (FOC) of an emergency mass notification system (EMNS) that satisfies the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) requirements. The unique multi-channel communications modality capability meets the DoDi 6055.17 mandatory requirements for an installation emergency notification that reaches all personnel within 10 minutes or less.