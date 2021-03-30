Hindi By Reena Announces Hindi-Learning Subscription Service for Kids

Press Releases Hindi By Reena Press Release Share Blog

The program was created by Reena Bhansali, after 10+ years of teaching kids Hindi and creating three successful Hindi children’s books. In this program, she uses a unique approach to language learning -- combining her tried and tested conversational Hindi Classes with Immersion Videos. The immersion videos, which will continue to expand through 2021, currently include dance videos and story time videos that are 100% in Hindi/Urdu.



“I am extremely excited to launch this program, made especially for parents around the world who want to teach their children Hindi,” said Reena Bhansali, founder of Hindi By Reena. “Conversational Hindi or Hindustani is the 3rd most spoken language in the world, yet kids living outside the Indian Subcontinent are not learning it like they used to. It is hard to expose children to the language, and there is a lack of classes and tools for them to become fluent. This program solves this problem and with a wide range of videos, live quizzes, homework, and more. The best part is that our program is fun -- using games, songs and dance to keep kids engaged!”



The program has 70+ entertaining videos, with live quizzes, homework and games. The platform allows kids to 1). learn the language, 2). understand it, 3). speak it and 4). hear it. Additional video content will be added on a bi-montly basis.



To learn more about Hindi By Reena and its new Hindi Learning Subscription Service, please visit www.HindiByReena.com or @HindiByReena on Instagram.



About Hindi By Reena



Reena Bhansali

(339) 337-9981



hindibyreena.com/collections/courses



