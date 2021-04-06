New Business Management Book "Managing Generation Z" Gives Expert Advice on Getting the Most from the Next Generation of Workers

Press Releases Linden Publishing Press Release Share Blog

The new business book "Managing Generation Z" gives supervisors, managers and executives expert advice in training, retaining and succeeding with Generation Z, the newest age cohort in the workforce.





Paggi, a veteran HR manager, and Clowes, an educational consultant who has worked with hundreds of Gen Z'ers, join forces to give employers a practical, easy-to-understand guide to the new generation defining the future of work.



Based on Clowes' in-depth knowledge of Gen Z habits and Paggi's real-world experience of how generational miscommunications can cause expensive personnel problems, "Managing Generation Z" gives managers at all levels a plan for getting quality work from Gen Z employees while avoiding cultural clashes at the office.



Written in clear, easy-to-read language and organized for quick reference, "Managing Generation Z" is the ideal go-to guide for negotiating both employment regulations and the sometimes ticklish cultural sensitivities of young workers.



Gen Z is highly educated, extraordinarily tech-savvy, eager to meet expectations and loyal to employers, but many Gen Z workers have never been trained in the basics of professionalism, workplace communication and the unwritten social rules older generations instinctively expect.



"Managing Generation Z" teaches managers how to bridge the communication styles between Gen Z and older colleagues, how to train Gen Z staff to make work objectives clear, and how to evaluate and correct Gen Z employees so they will listen, accept, learn and improve.



"Managing Generation Z" gives expert advice on:



- Selecting, recruiting and hiring Gen Z workers.



- Creating a welcoming working environment for Gen Z employees.



- Training Gen Z workers to fit in with your company culture, including training in professionalism, civility, dress codes and communication.



- Correcting typical Gen Z idiosyncracies, including excessive cell phone and social media use, tardiness and ghosting.



- Avoiding problems and addressing hot-button issues of race and gender bias.



Throughout "Managing Generation Z," Paggi and Clowes also give up-to-date information about employment law, including topics such as sexual harassment policies in the #MeToo era, protections for gender nonbinary workers, safeguards for workers' medical privacy, religious and political discussions in the workplace, and more.



Paggi and Clowes emphasize that taking the time to train and develop Gen Z workers isn't a thankless chore, but a valuable learning experience for older managers as well as young hires. "Managing Generation Z" gives managers useful tips on creating an inclusive multigenerational workplace.



Like having an expert HR manager at your fingertips, "Managing Generation Z" is essential reading for both front-line supervisors and C-level executives who want to get the most from the newest generation in the workforce.



About the Authors:

Robin Paggi is the training and development specialist at Worklogic HR, a human resources outsourcing company. She is also a certified professional coach and provides individual counseling to supervisors and employees who need to improve their supervisory and communication skills. Kat Clowes is the founder and CEO of March Consulting, a company that helps students with the college application process and planning out their career path. She is the author of "Put College to Work: How to Use College to the Fullest to Discover Your Strengths and Find a Job You Love Before You Graduate."



Book Details:

Title: Managing Generation Z: How to Recruit, Onboard, Develop, and Retain the Newest Generation in the Workplace

Authors: Robin Paggi and Kat Clowes

Publisher: Quill Driver Books, an imprint of Linden Publishing

Publication Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $18.95 US

Category: Business & Economics / Human Resources & Personnel Management

ISBN 978-1-61035-400-4

6" x 9" trade paperback, 334 pages, index. Also available in e-book formats.



