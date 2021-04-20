New York Health Expands Growth and Opens New Office

Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

“The collective goal was to provide our patients with a modern and substantial space that would accommodate our rapid, continued growth and better meet our evolving needs,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, Executive Director of NY Health.



The benefits of NY Health as a fast-growing entity should not be overlooked. NY Health is the only private practice that is part of a non-hospital-owned multi-specialty group offering nephrology in the community. NY Health’s patients experience a personalized approach to care without sacrificing the services typically offered at larger institutions.



The state-of-the-art building, located 5.5 miles east from its previous Stony Brook location, will house the division’s seven nephrologists and internal medicine physician, Dr. Charles G. Bleecher. The center will also provide access to amenities such as on-site laboratory services typically outsourced and foster continuity of care with streamlined clinical collaboration between providers through a shared electronic health record infrastructure.



Dr. Darren Kaufman, a well-respected nephrologist living in Stony Brook, recently joined NY Health to continue serving his community with the highest quality care. “I am very proud to be part of a multispecialty practice whose senior leadership is actively taking steps to increase the resources available to its physicians so that they can take the best possible care of their patients in the office setting. This not only improves the patient care experience, which is in and of itself very important; it also allows us to keep our patients safely out of the hospital if that is at all possible,” Dr. Kaufman said.



Dr. Kaufman has been a practicing physician for over 30 years. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at SUNY Stony Brook before attending Ross University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Jersey City Medical Center, where he was Chief Resident. Dr. Kaufman completed his nephrology fellowships at New York Medical College and SUNY Stony Brook, which included an additional year of research in acid-base physiology. Dr. Kaufman earned a Master of Science in Management and Policy at Stony Brook’s Harriman School of Management and Policy.



To make a nephrology appointment, please call (631) 689-7800.

To make an internal medicine appointment, please call (631) 758-7003.



For additional information, please visit nyhealth.com.



About New York Health

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360





