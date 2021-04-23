CTO, Rich Goldstein, Named 2021 Digi-Tech Innovator Honoree

Press Releases Cancer Expert Now, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Cancer Expert Now's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Rich Goldstein, recognized as a 2021 Digi-Tech Innovator Honoree.





After receiving his bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from UCLA, Dr. Goldstein earned his Medical Degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in New York and completed Internal Medicine training at the Montefiore Hospital in Bronx, NY. Shortly after joining a group medical practice in 1997, Dr. Goldstein began developing a medical records software, and in 1998 Healthware Solutions, LLC was formed. This company provided one of the original web based EMR platforms to practices in the New York/New Jersey area. Dr. Goldstein developed and supported this software and company alongside his full-time medical practice. In 2010, Healthware Solutions, LLC was acquired by MD-Online, Inc., at which time Dr. Goldstein joined as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Products, and led the product team to develop and support two medical record software products until the company’s acquisition in 2014. From 2015-2016, Dr. Goldstein served as Director, Medical Informatics at Raritan Bay Medical Center, a 2-hospital system, in New Jersey. In 2016, Dr. Goldstein joined Cancer Expert Now, Inc. as Chief Technology Officer, and joined the company founders in filing a patent application for their expert engagement platform in 2019. He continues to serve as Chief Technology Officer.



As CTO of Cancer Expert Now, Rich designed our cutting-edge platform which allows premium access to expert insights while simultaneously minimizing barriers faced by all stakeholders. Rich was at the forefront of recognizing that gaining access to thought-leader level medical expertise, particularly in oncology, has traditionally been a long and at times difficult process. By creatively leveraging digital technologies, the platform he created is designed to engage and offer convenience for experts, by automating the difficult task of aligning the right expert or experts for the end user and eases the burdens of regulatory compliance. For the people we serve, access to elite-level expertise was shortened from weeks to hours. This has been true for both patients and community practitioners as well as pharma-industry stakeholders.



About Cancer Expert Now

Emilia Korte

440-596-9983



www.cancerexpertnow.com



