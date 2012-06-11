Virtual Anger Management Facilitator Certification

Join Anderson & Anderson's Virtual Training Seminars





Emotional Intelligence/Anger Management is emerging as one of the most needed interventions worldwide.



CAADAC, CAADE, CA. Board of Corrections and BBS approve our training for CEU’s. In addition, this training is Approved TIER 1 for Special Advancement for Achievement for Veterans Administration Social Workers. They are an approved vendor for SAM.



The Anderson & Anderson Anger Management Curricula is the only anger management training approved by the state for the training of Probation, Parole and Correctional Officers in California.



Future trainings will be offered via Zoom. Trainings will be limited to 15 persons. Free Mentoring is included.



This 40-hour training includes:

- Two days of live virtual training

- Invitation to complete the online EQ-i-2.0 Emotional Intelligence Assessment

- Digital client workbooks & seminar material

- Feedback on EQ-i-2.0 Emotional Intelligence Assessment

- Personal phone debriefing for each participant.



The course outline along with all of the client workbooks and seminar material will be made available via a download from their website. This will also include quizzes.



Dates for live 2-day virtual trainings in 2021:



- May 21 - 22

- June 11 - 12

- July 9 - 10

- August 18 - 19



Time: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Pacific Standard Time/Los Angeles Time



The cost is $1,500 per person.



