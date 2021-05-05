Largest International Re-Use Art Collection Seeks Curating Relationship

Press Releases KenMarq, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Entities seeking more information on The Landfillart Project partnership can email Chris Miller, ChrisComm Marketing: chrismilleraaaa@gmail.com, or phone: 570-406-2639. Wilkes-Barre, PA, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2008, Ken Marquis, a picture framer from Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania, had an epiphany while milling around an automobile show. “I started rushing up and down vendor aisles buying old hub caps. I bought 41 rusted old hub caps that day. My friend thought I was crazy. I said ‘I have an idea’.”Marquis’ idea led to the largest non-profit international artist’s initiative of its kind, The Landfillart Project. www.landfillart.org The astounding collection features 1,041 exceptional works of art created using both metal and plastic hubcap “canvases” - kindling a powerful message of sustainable, green living through transformative art. Landfillart was featured in an international Associated Press wire story – and even Ripley’s Believe It or Not!The current mission of Landfillart is to create an exclusive long-term partnership with a company to curate, manage and permanently own this unique art collection.1041 artists from every state in the U.S. and 44 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark and many other nations-re-claimed a discarded hubcap. The range of contributing artists is hard to characterize. They encompass every age and ethnicity and also include disabled veterans, at-risk youth, persons with special needs, and Native Americans.The crush of media/community support: On June 1, 2011, an international wire service news story broke to over 1,000 major print, television, radio and digital news organizations announcing Landfillart.One year later, this art collection was selected by the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, VA to launch the first-ever public exhibition of Landfillart, “Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art,” which opened in September 2014.Second Time Around opened to record crowds in its first week and ran successfully through March 2015. youtu.be/FbpQdddyNWk Since then, museums, galleries, and schools have exhibited Landfillart throughout the U.S.The art itself almost defies description. The largest contributed art piece, “The Raven” was created by Pattie Young of New Plymouth, Idaho and stands over 7 feet tall and weighs more than 600 pounds.Artist Michelle Allee from Pass Christian, Mississippi lost many of her paintings in Hurricane Katrina. Allee transformed an old ford hubcap into a large whimsical figurine featuring a doll’s head shrouded with angel wings and robot-like bejeweled arms and legs.The smallest art piece, “Au Coeur Du Monde,” by Bertrand Sallard from LaTagniere, France, is less than 6 inches in diameter.Jason Blue Lake Hawk Martinez, a Native American artist of the Tiwa Taos Pueblo Nation, created a work that symbolizes “...conflict with heritage, mortality and personal relationships.”The collection of 1,041 art projects is currently owned by the 501-c-3 non-profit, Landfillart, with an estimated value of between $500,000 and $1,000,000. Landfillart’s goal is to enable as many global communities as possible to experience the collection first-hand.Landfillart’s focus is ideally branded to appeal to institutions and companies that support recycling/re-purposing, green sustainability and the arts.The selected organization will assume permanent rights to the 1,041 works of art to share publicly, receive perpetual naming rights and benefit from the marketing opportunities of the more than 1,000 artists’ stories associated with each individual piece.Any profits from exhibition sponsorships, companion book sales and other merchandising will be retained completely by the selected organization curating Landfillart.Entities seeking more information on The Landfillart Project partnership can email Chris Miller, ChrisComm Marketing: chrismilleraaaa@gmail.com, or phone: 570-406-2639. Contact Information KenMarq, LLC

Kenneth Marquis

570-823-0518



www.landfillart.org



