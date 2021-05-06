Metrio Sustainability Software Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Press Releases Metrio Press Release Share Blog

“We are proud to join the United Nations Global Compact and support the UNGC Canadian Network. Our passion for sustainability and the strong belief that companies can be a force for good has always been at the center of our vision and operations,” said Patrick Elie, CEO and co-founder of Metrio.



With this announcement, Metrio joins a global network of businesses taking responsible business action to create the world we all want. As the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, the UN Global Compact challenges businesses to drive impact in areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Metrio strives to help its clients with their sustainability challenges while generating a positive impact on people and communities and on the planet. It is proud to be a B Corp and a carbon-neutral organisation. You can learn more about Metrio’s sustainability initiatives by visiting their website at



About Metrio: Founded in 2009, Metrio is one of the top sustainability software providers on the market. Its team of seasoned sustainability professionals and IT experts empowers global companies, such as Target, Decathlon and TMX, to incorporate ESG in every decision and operation.



About the UN Global Compact: The UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



David Roy

514-544-5443



https://www.metrio.net



