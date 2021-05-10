The Brooklyn Cancer Center Announces New Chief of Hematology-Oncology

Press Releases The Brooklyn Cancer Center Press Release Share Blog

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and The Brooklyn Hospital Center have together created the new, exciting cancer center.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Shulimovich to The Brooklyn Cancer Center,” says Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “Dr. Shulimovich’s leadership will ‘bridge the gap’ for patients to receive high-quality cancer treatment close to home. His compassion and dedication for patient-centered cancer care are unmatched, evident from his expertise and outstanding work history.”



“Dr. Shulimovich’s appointment will not only provide value to The Brooklyn Cancer Center but also to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, as he will help us deliver on our goal of providing excellent quality care to our communities,” says Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of The Brooklyn Hospital Center.



Dr. Shulimovich joins the practice following his role as Chief of Hematology/Oncology at Richmond University Medical Center. He was instrumental in developing their advanced cancer care programs and served as Chairman of the Cancer Committee and the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program Director. Additionally, he is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at New York Medical College.



“I am excited to join The Brooklyn Cancer Center, which provides patients with the opportunity to remain close to home and their support systems when undergoing cancer treatment,” says Dr. Shulimovich. “In my years of practice, I have learned that, beyond the incredible advances of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, working with patients is a matter of listening, learning, and understanding that we are working not only with their bodies and minds but also with their families.”



Dr. Shulimovich obtained his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center and fellowship in hematology/oncology at Maimonides Medical Center. He is fluent in English and Russian.



About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.



About The Brooklyn Hospital Center:

