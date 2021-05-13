People’s Trust Federal Credit Union Launches Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Its 30,000 Members

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education, tools and resources to employees, customers and members. People’s Trust Federal Credit Union is a co-op that offers financial services to Houston residents.



People’s Trust Federal Credit Union Community Outreach Specialist Shelly Chinnery said that the credit union is offering Enrich as a key resource to help members achieve greater control over their finances through lasting behavior change.



“We could not have launched Enrich at a better time than April, which is Financial Literacy Month,” Chinnery said. “We believe Enrich embodies everything Financial Literacy Month stands for, including financial improvement and wellness.”



Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, budgeting, investing, retirement, long-term health care and more.



Recent studies(1) show that the pandemic has worsened financial stress for most Americans, especially lower-income workers and people of color.



In a recent survey(2) conducted by John Hancock Retirement, 75 percent of respondents said that an employer-sponsored financial wellness program would positively affect their financial stress. This sentiment is supported by



“Enrich can help people of all income levels and in all stages of life,” said iGrad Vice President of Business Development Todd Woodlee. “People’s Trust Federal Credit Union is demonstrating the importance of financial wellness by offering Enrich to members, who can access the platform virtually and receive customized financial education specific to their needs and situation.”



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s



(1) https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/press-releases/poll-61-of-u-s-households-with-children-report-facing-serious-financial-problems-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak/

https://www.enrich.org/



