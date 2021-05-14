Pandemic Boosts Need for RV, Boat Storage; Toy Storage Nation Offers Executive Workshop

Press Releases Toy Storage Nation Press Release Share Blog

The executive workshop identifies opportunities and resources for investors and developers in an expanding industry.





Workshop host Toy Storage Nation, a new startup within the Hayworth Group of companies, is rapidly becoming the voice of the RV, boat and toy storage industry. Chief Operating Officer Darren Choate says the executive leadership team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the self-storage and media industries. “Our immediate call-to-action is to share our knowledge and inform others about the resources available to realize current opportunities and anticipate future demands as Americans in large numbers have embraced the outdoors and invested in boating and RV-ing,” said Choate.



“The workshop is intended to introduce and guide potential RV and Boat Storage entrepreneurs to a panel of experts who have the most experience developing this growing asset class in one place and at one time, not to mention, to give potential investors a chance to see the first and most successful RV and Boat Storage facility in this asset class built, with the opportunity to ask questions of those experts in a one-on-one setting,” said Toy Storage Nation CEO Robert “Bob” Hayworth, also the CEO, chairman and founder of Baja Construction Co. Inc.



Industry leaders cite lifestyle changes for the current recreational vehicle boom, elevated by the need to find ways to social distance and get outdoors. According to the RV Industry Association’s March 2021 survey of manufacturers, more RVs made their way to RV dealerships across North America in March than in any prior single month. The 54,291 wholesale RV units shipped is a more than 5% increase over the previous record set in March 2018.



Meanwhile, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) reports U.S. boat sales reached a 13-year high in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue through 2021. “2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely,” said NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer.



Thus, the Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop is designed to provide insight, information and consumer expectations about storage needs and the development of this new complete asset class. Choate says speakers will discuss how to operate large self-storage operations efficiently and profitably with amenities such as: RV and Boat Storage, computerized access gates, 24-hour surveillance, covered or enclosed storage, asphalt paving, charging outlets, water and sanitation stations, and restrooms with showers.



“A five-star facility would also include additional revenue-generating features such as ice, compressed air, propane sales, solar power, electricity, valet parking, vehicle cleaning and minor maintenance service,” said Choate.



Development Services President Jo Beth White, who has conducted feasibility studies on all facets of the storage business for more than 20 years, has witnessed the maturing of the large-storage industry and need for such facilities across the country. “In the past, RVs and boats were stored in ancillary space at small self-storage facilities. But that has drastically changed. In 2007, a facility with 1,000 large stalls in Chino Hills, California, filled up so fast it was frightening. That trend will continue because the sale of RVs and boats is off the charts. Dealerships can’t keep up with demand. But even in an economic downturn, if people sell these assets, those who buy them will still need a place to keep them,” she said. “The industry will carry its own momentum.”



White, a member of the Toy Storage Nation advisory board, will be discussing the development feasibility of large storage businesses at the July workshop. “Additional speakers will provide details about the RV and Boat Storage market with strategic how-tos on every aspect of operating a business from inception to success,” said Choate.



The Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop is scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021. The conference fee is $2,500, which allows the attendee to invite a spouse and includes breakfast, lunch, a tour of the Oakley Executive RV & Boat Storage facility, and dinner.



Darren Choate

480-582-3000



https://toystoragenation.com



