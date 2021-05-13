Selma Bartlett Retires After 67 Years in Banking

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Meadows Bank Press Release Share Blog

As one of the first female bank officers in the state of Nevada, Selma has been influential in the tremendous growth of Las Vegas, specifically Henderson. Bartlett has been instrumental in community, real estate, and educational development as well as promoting the growth of medical and professional facilities. Her personal and financial support in the medical professions and higher education has garnered her many prestigious accolades and awards. One of her proudest honors was the naming of the Selma F. Bartlett Elementary School in Henderson in 1992.



“Selma joined Meadows Bank on June 21, 2012, where her dedication, contributions, contacts, and hard work have contributed to the success of Meadows Bank,” said Arvind Menon, president and chief executive officer. “We simply cannot thank her enough for all of her efforts over the past 9 years. Please join me in extending a bittersweet ‘Goodbye and Good Luck’ to Selma, who will be enjoying life outside of the banking world, to travel, spend time with her family and continue her philanthropic work with the UNLV School of Engineering.”



One of our favorite quotes from Selma:



“It is not how fast one learns, but how long one practices that makes for an outstanding performance.”

- Selma Bartlett in May 1987



Meadows Bank also wanted to share a couple of thoughts from individuals who were especially motivated and inspired by Selma over the years:



“Wow-where to begin. Selma has always been such an inspiration to me and my family and talk about a female pioneer, she always has the best stories to share and will be missed in the workplace. I’m so proud to call her my friend. All the best wishes to her in her next chapter!”

– Leslie Bonlie-Bruno



“Selma always told me: A good Banker is there for their customer during the good and bad times. They will never forget that.”

– Kathleen J McLain



“Selma, ‘the scholarship queen’ as I call her, has benefitted many hundreds of students, especially, STEM students at UNLV through her philanthropy. Even though she is retiring from her profession, banking, which she is very passionate about, she is leaving a lasting legacy in the southern Nevada community through the countless small businesses that she helped and the hundreds of students she has supported. We wish her the very best from UNLV Engineering.”

– Dr. Rama Venkat, Dean, Howard Hughes College of Engineering, UNLV



“My family and I are so grateful for Selma's guidance and help throughout her decades of service. Not only did Selma help my grandfather Art Espinoza obtain a loan to start the first appliance company in Henderson, Nevada in the 1950's, she assisted me with getting a loan to start my first law practice over 20 years ago. No one understands the value of relationships better than Selma. She is a force of nature, and we love her!”

– Cristina Hinds, Esq., Hinds Injury Law Las Vegas LLC



“I have known Selma since I was small child. I owe so much of my success to Selma's trust, confidence, and counsel. I was a real estate agent many years ago when Selma introduced me to my first (and only) business partners. My partners and I purchased and managed a wonderful 37-unit apartment complex near Tropicana and Eastern. Eventually, I was able to buy out my partners and purchase more properties. Selma is just so smart. I still call her for her opinions about real estate and the stock market.”

– Patty Hinds



About Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.



Jennifer Hall

702-471-2004



meadowsbank.bank

702-300-5567 (cell)



