Pangea Properties Supports Ida B. Wells Educational Programming on Chicago’s WTTW

Financing provided through the firm’s nonprofit arm, Pangea Cares, went toward production of a documentary and website about the iconic civil rights leader, journalist and suffragist.





The program will look into the life and work of Wells as Chicago’s trailblazing investigative journalist, civil rights leader and passionate suffragist. The documentary presents interviews with Wells’ descendants as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and the 1619 Project.



The documentary explores Wells’ extraordinary rise from born-enslaved to world-renowned investigative journalist and civil rights crusader. From petitioning desegregation of the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, to working to turn the tide of public opinion against lynching and desegregate the suffrage movement, to founding the NAACP, Wells - who has been posthumously honored with a Pulitzer Prize citation - served as a bold champion for the advancement of inclusion and equality for Black Americans. In addition to showcasing Wells’ many public battles for social justice, the documentary shines a light on how those public measures impacted her personal life.



WTTW president & CEO, Sandra Cordova Micek, sums up why Pangea was eager to donate to the project to help ensure its creation and distribution. “The story of Ida B. Wells - her life, legacy and influence as a trailblazing woman - takes us back to an important moment in Chicago’s history, and provides historical context and understanding of the parallels to the critical issues in our community today.”



Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is committed to healing the urban communities we work in from the inside out, helping to build and renovate the Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore neighborhoods in which Pangea Properties operates. The initiative works to make a meaningful social impact by tackling three pillars of community service: food & nutrition, education enrichment and community development.



Similar to how the ongoing 1619 project re-examines the legacy of slavery in the U.S. and how it still impacts us today, the WTTW documentary brings Wells’ life story full circle by placing it in the context of today’s world and shows how contemporary activists, many of whom are working tirelessly in the communities Pangea serves, are inspired by her advocacy.



Tune in to WTTW on Friday, May 21 at 8:00 pm or stream online on WTTW’s website.



About Pangea Properties:

Pangea Properties is a Chicago-based private real estate investment trust founded in 2008 by Al Goldstein to provide quality, affordable housing. Pangea Properties acquires value-add apartment buildings and renovates them as workforce housing, investing almost $500 million in 12 years to acquire and rehabilitate almost 13,000 units in Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore. By doing so, Pangea Properties helps to improve neighborhoods block by block and catalyze nearby development. At a time when most U.S. cities face a workforce housing shortage, Pangea Properties has committed to this housing sector, holding assets for the long term and working to be a positive force in residents’ lives and in the neighborhoods it serves.



Editors:

