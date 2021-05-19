CompassMSP Announces Addition of Three Accomplished Leaders to Its Board of Managers



Colin Cooper has more than 30 years of professional experience as an aerospace executive, design engineer, and investment banker. Cooper recently retired from the Whitcraft Group to become the State of Connecticut’s first Chief Manufacturing Officer where he is focused on workforce development, broader adoption of digital technology, access to capital, regulatory reform, and nurturing nascent industries. Prior to joining the State, Cooper served as the CEO and Executive Chairman of the Whitcraft Group and grew the company from one facility in Eastford, CT to eleven facilities in four New England states, Illinois and Arizona.



Todd Fredrick has over 25 years of experience with high-growth, venture-backed, category-leading software companies, including AppAssure, Cloudistics and Consul Risk Management, and is currently the Chief Operating Officer of LeaseAccelerator. As COO and co-founder of AppAssure, Fredrick helped grow the company’s revenue to a $50 million run rate in four years, resulting in AppAssure being recognized by Inc. Magazine as the fastest growing data backup company worldwide. He also has led enterprise sales organizations and industry powerhouses such as Veritas, Symantec and Dell.



Gary Pica is one of the leaders in the MSP industry. He has been recognized by CRN as an industry visionary and by Channel Futures as one of its most influential leaders. Having built and sold two MSPs, Pica is currently the founder and President of TruMethods, a business transformation organization that combines training, community, software, and peer groups to helps MSPs improve recurring revenue and profitability. Nearly 20% of the Channel Futures 501 are powered by the TruMethods framework. Pica recently sold TruMethods to IT Glue, a Kaseya company.



“We are delighted to welcome these three accomplished professionals to the Board of Compass at an exciting stage in the growth of our business. Our vision is to be the North American leader in designing, delivering, and supporting technology solutions for SMBs, and the cumulative experiences of these three leaders in scaling high-growth companies will be invaluable to achieving that goal. In particular, their success in optimizing MSP performance, building professional sales and marketing organizations, executing targeted mergers and acquisitions, integrating acquired businesses, and overall strategic development will be enormously valuable to Compass.”



CompassMSP is a leading provider of managed IT services for the SMB market. Acting as an IT business partner, CompassMSP offers powerful, secure and cost-effective IT infrastructure, operations, and services that help businesses grow. A highly skilled team of leaders and technical experts in managed IT services, combined with a focus on operational excellence, has earned CompassMSP a reputation for world-class customer service, long-lasting client relationships, and numerous industry awards and recognitions.



