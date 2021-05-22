Press Releases Croatian Premium Wine Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Croatian Premium Wine: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Croatian Wine Enthusiasts Announce First International Pošip Day

Public-private Alliance of Organizations from Croatia, USA, Canada and Europe announces international day for the Croatian white variety





Croatia has a unique wine history dating back to 2,500 years, and four key wine regions, each growing distinct grape variety. Pošip from the Dalmatian region of Croatia (vitis vinifera) is typically bottled on May 21 following the harvest year. Pošip produces light and refreshing wines, yellow in color with aroma of herbs and citrus, taste of melon, apricot, pears, or vanilla, with a lovely saline minerality.



“We have been working with like-minded Croatian wine lovers across the globe on marketing projects, and creating an alliance was a natural next step,” said Mirena Bagur, co-founder of Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., a distributor, online retailer, and advocate for wines of Croatia. “We are excited to round out partners such as the institutes, importers and associations of sommeliers and winemakers across US, Canada, Europe and Croatia that will tell the personal stories of Croatian varieties.”



About the Croatian Wine Alliance

Lead by Aroma Wine Co. and Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., the US-based duo is working with diversed organizations to raise awareness on Croatian wines, including the Croatian Chamber of Commerce; Croatian Unpacked, Canadian Importer; Adriatic Wine Company, European distributor, and many Croatian wineries. The organizers encourage all producing, distributing, or promoting Pošip globally to participate in the social media efforts.



Follow along Pošip’s adventures on



Aroma Wine Co.

Anna M. Viducic is the Founder and CEO of Aroma Wine Co. and the National Croatian Wine Day in the U.S. Her passion for wine and a love for all its nuances were born out of her early restaurant experiences. Born into a Croatian family and raised in Paris, France, Anna’s passion for food, and wine are undoubtedly in her DNA. Today, Anna is tapping into her 20-plus years of experience and knowledge of the hospitality and wine industries to strategically guide wineries through the intricacies of the U.S. trade, media and consumer markets. For more information, please see Anna M. Viducic on social media: Instagram and Facebook and website: Aroma Wine Co.



Croatian Premium Wine Imports (CPWI)

Based in Boston Metro Area, Mass., CPWI imports, retails-online, and ships indigenous Croatian wines to most US states. Starting with the indigenous wines from the Dubrovnik county in Dalmatia, including Plavac Mali, Zinfandel, Babić and Pošip, the company portfolio now includes 50+ wines from all Croatian wine regions. For more information, inquiries or to place an online order, visit www.CroatianPremiumWine.com/wine , contact us at



Contact -- English and Hrvatski:

Anna Viducic

Anna@aromawineco.com

+1.917.952.4437



Mirena Bagur

Mirena.Bagur@croatianpremiumwine.com

+1.617.987.4232 x2 New York, NY, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Croatian Wine Alliance, a group of global and US-based teams promoting Croatian wines, is pleased to share the announcement of the first wine day dedicated to a Croatian indigenous white grape variety: Pošip. May 21 marks International Pošip Day, a day to celebrate the beauty of what Pošip has to offer.Croatia has a unique wine history dating back to 2,500 years, and four key wine regions, each growing distinct grape variety. Pošip from the Dalmatian region of Croatia (vitis vinifera) is typically bottled on May 21 following the harvest year. Pošip produces light and refreshing wines, yellow in color with aroma of herbs and citrus, taste of melon, apricot, pears, or vanilla, with a lovely saline minerality.“We have been working with like-minded Croatian wine lovers across the globe on marketing projects, and creating an alliance was a natural next step,” said Mirena Bagur, co-founder of Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., a distributor, online retailer, and advocate for wines of Croatia. “We are excited to round out partners such as the institutes, importers and associations of sommeliers and winemakers across US, Canada, Europe and Croatia that will tell the personal stories of Croatian varieties.”About the Croatian Wine AllianceLead by Aroma Wine Co. and Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., the US-based duo is working with diversed organizations to raise awareness on Croatian wines, including the Croatian Chamber of Commerce; Croatian Unpacked, Canadian Importer; Adriatic Wine Company, European distributor, and many Croatian wineries. The organizers encourage all producing, distributing, or promoting Pošip globally to participate in the social media efforts.Follow along Pošip’s adventures on Instagram and Facebook Aroma Wine Co.Anna M. Viducic is the Founder and CEO of Aroma Wine Co. and the National Croatian Wine Day in the U.S. Her passion for wine and a love for all its nuances were born out of her early restaurant experiences. Born into a Croatian family and raised in Paris, France, Anna’s passion for food, and wine are undoubtedly in her DNA. Today, Anna is tapping into her 20-plus years of experience and knowledge of the hospitality and wine industries to strategically guide wineries through the intricacies of the U.S. trade, media and consumer markets. For more information, please see Anna M. Viducic on social media: Instagram and Facebook and website: Aroma Wine Co.Croatian Premium Wine Imports (CPWI)Based in Boston Metro Area, Mass., CPWI imports, retails-online, and ships indigenous Croatian wines to most US states. Starting with the indigenous wines from the Dubrovnik county in Dalmatia, including Plavac Mali, Zinfandel, Babić and Pošip, the company portfolio now includes 50+ wines from all Croatian wine regions. For more information, inquiries or to place an online order, visit www.CroatianPremiumWine.com/wine , contact us at info@croatianpremiumwine.com and follow us at Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.Contact -- English and Hrvatski:Anna ViducicAnna@aromawineco.com+1.917.952.4437Mirena BagurMirena.Bagur@croatianpremiumwine.com+1.617.987.4232 x2 Contact Information Croatian Premium Wine

Mirena Bagur

617-987-4232



https://www.Croatianpremiumwine.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Croatian Premium Wine